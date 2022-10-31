Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO