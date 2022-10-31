Read full article on original website
smarrteepantssBITCH
2d ago
Why let a man put hands on you disrespect you degrade you cheat on you and you still with him i feel sad for you You disgust me you don’t have not 1% of self respect or any dignity for your self
Stephanie Goodner
1d ago
His mother should be ashamed. Did she not raise this boy that is a total mess? I've seen this lots of times. Unfortunately narcissists are usually raised by one. How can you raise a man to NOT be responsible for his actions? Parents mad at everyone but their son. She should encourage him to get psychiatric/counseling. Anyone that treats someone like he does this lady is NOT okay..He will spend his life abusing every woman he dates. SMH people have to do better
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”
The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video
Controversial yet popular YouTuber star Charleston White essentially admitted to committing rape in a resurfaced video. The post Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
Influencer slammed for begging people to help after she ‘accidentally’ buys £88k sofa
YOU might accidentally order a large drink instead of a small when you grab a takeaway, or buy the wrong size dress without realising. But for most of us accidentally splashing out on a £88k sofa is out of the question. TikTok star Quenlin “Queen” Blackwell claims she did...
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B
Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
