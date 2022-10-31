Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
Ohio State Has “Huge Level Of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said Smith-Njigba "wants to play in the worst way."
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
Michigan player from DeSoto plans to sue after alleged assault by Michigan State players
The family of a Michigan player from North Texas plans to sue after Gemon Green was assaulted by several Michigan State players following Saturday’s rivalry game. Green grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto.
Pennsylvania’s top senior high school football quarterbacks who have yet to commit to a college
Just more than a month remains before the early signing period — what really has become National Signing Day — for high school football, and there are still plenty of good prospects in Pennsylvania who have yet to make their college picks. That is particularly the case at...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin updates status of RB Keyvone Lee entering Week 10
James Franklin spoke recently on the status of Keyvone Lee and had some high praise for the running back room as a whole. So far in the 2022 season, Lee has been limited or held out for the majority of the season. Per Onward Sports:. Lee has only 25 rushing...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines-Buckeyes for B1G crown seems inevitable
Well, it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion at this point: Michigan and Ohio State’s annual regular-season-ending rivalry fiesta will ultimately decide the champion of the Big Ten and, quite likely, the conference’s representative for the College Football Playoff. It’s too bad that Michigan, No. 5 in the...
WATCH: PSU coach James Franklin discusses QBs and more in post-practice presser
Penn State coach James Franklin met the media on the practice field Wednesday in his final press availability before the No. 16 Nittany Lions take on unranked Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). You can see video of Franklin’s entire press conference at the link below. In...
Scouting report preview: Rutgers' personnel, strengths and weaknesses, and keys for Michigan in matchup
The Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, playing its first road game in nearly a month when it travels to take on Rutgers (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network). Ahead of the game, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) are viewed as heavy favorites, but the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 4-4) are eager to build off of last season's close loss in Ann Arbor and overtime loss in 2020.
Recruiting watch: Key players to keep on the radar for Penn State football
Penn State is coming off a loss to Ohio State from last weekend. This week, they take on Indiana on the road. On top of that, the Nittany Lions have been keeping busy on the recruiting train. One notable position that seems to be a focus for them for the 2023 class is edge rusher, headlined by four-star Ta’Mere Robinson. There are two notable edge rushers to keep an eye on for this 2023 recruiting class. One of them was initially committed to play for James Franklin. However, his recruiting cycle is back and open for business. We recently took a look at...
Behind enemy lines: Getting to know the Rutgers football
Michigan football has had Rutgers’ number so far in the series. The Wolverines hold a 7-1 series lead over the Scarlet Knights and the maize and blue have won seven games in a row. Rutgers was in Ann Arbor last season and the game was much closer than anticipated....
Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act
Neeli Bendapudi led the University of Louisville during a period of turmoil, but her sudden move to Happy Valley raised questions about her motivations and commitment.
