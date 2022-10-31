ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover

Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines-Buckeyes for B1G crown seems inevitable

Well, it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion at this point: Michigan and Ohio State’s annual regular-season-ending rivalry fiesta will ultimately decide the champion of the Big Ten and, quite likely, the conference’s representative for the College Football Playoff. It’s too bad that Michigan, No. 5 in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Scouting report preview: Rutgers' personnel, strengths and weaknesses, and keys for Michigan in matchup

The Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, playing its first road game in nearly a month when it travels to take on Rutgers (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network). Ahead of the game, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) are viewed as heavy favorites, but the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 4-4) are eager to build off of last season's close loss in Ann Arbor and overtime loss in 2020.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting watch: Key players to keep on the radar for Penn State football

Penn State is coming off a loss to Ohio State from last weekend. This week, they take on Indiana on the road. On top of that, the Nittany Lions have been keeping busy on the recruiting train. One notable position that seems to be a focus for them for the 2023 class is edge rusher, headlined by four-star Ta’Mere Robinson. There are two notable edge rushers to keep an eye on for this 2023 recruiting class. One of them was initially committed to play for James Franklin. However, his recruiting cycle is back and open for business. We recently took a look at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

