SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO