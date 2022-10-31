Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roseville Police: 5 arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.
Fox40
Owl tangled in barbed wire rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville was rescued by animal control, the Roseville Police Department said. The police department said animal control received a call about an injured owl on Phillips Road. Upon arrival, the responding officer found the owl tangled...
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
Fox40
Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
Police investigating shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for […]
Fox40
One person dies after a car crashes into a tree in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Wednesday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to the police department, a 2016 Lexus sedan hit a tree in the median on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street around 9 p.m. Medical...
KCRA.com
89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed by man with knife at home, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln police are searching for a man who robbed an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home. The suspected attacker knocked on the woman’s door in the Lariat Loop area Saturday night and claimed he needed to retrieve a child’s ball in her backyard, police said.
Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
Fox40
Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Causes Rollover
A hit-and-run with reported injuries that occurred in Sacramento on November 1 involved a rollover. The collision occurred around 7:27 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue off-ramp. An overturned Honda was discovered by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and was blocking the slow lane. Authorities...
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
KCRA.com
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish grass fire that burned pallets in Sacramento County
Crews battled a fire burning in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was seen from the fire burning in the Rovana Circle area. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed the fire burning pallets in an industrial area, as well as dry grass. The Sacramento Fire Department said...
Comments / 0