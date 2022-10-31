The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO