FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
NBC4 Columbus
Voters to decide two bond issues in Worthington
Many Ohioans Will See An Increase In Natural Gas Prices This Winter
Here's how much more you'll be paying a year.
NBC4 Columbus
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
What school levies are Worthington residents voting on Nov. 8?
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Renovate, replace, and operate: That’s the basis of two bond issues on Worthington City School District residents’ ballots Nov. 8. Some in the district are for the two issues — Issues 6 and 7 — and others are against it. Issue 6 relates directly to Worthington City Schools Facility master […]
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
WSYX ABC6
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
NBC4 Columbus
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. https://nbc4i.co/3FFhTQ0. 12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
Two dead after crash in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
