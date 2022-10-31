Read full article on original website
West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
Kroger Announces Closure In West Virginia
Christmas sale at Mountain Mission to begin Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side. There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area […]
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
I-79 rest area closing for several days this week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.
Contour Airlines celebrates first flight into Greenbrier Valley Airport
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Exciting news if you’re traveling to, or from, the Greenbrier Valley in the near future. After months of searching, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has a new carrier. Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, landed their first of many flights into the Greenbrier Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon. Contour will […]
Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
Third and final public listening session conducted for proposed Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local leaders conducted their final public listening session on Tuesday for the proposed Capital Sports Center. The proposed multimillion dollar project would convert the former Macy's building at the Charleston Town Center and some of the parking garage into a sports complex. City and county...
Public weighs in on W.Va. International Yeager Airport expansion proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration hosted the first of several meetings Wednesday to discuss the development of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and its effects on Coonskin Park. "This, again, is preparing us for the future and to be a viable airport in the future," director...
11 years later: Catching up with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., America's Got Talent Season 6 winner and Logan, West Virginia native, will be returning yet again to his home state for his Home for the Holiday's Christmas tour.
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
