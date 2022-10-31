ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

kingwood.com

Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED MONDAY

A Katy man was arrested Monday after a reported assault. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 12:50, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a reported assault. The caller advised that the Suspect had left the location in a vehicle traveling towards Highway 36 South. DPS Trooper Elders was able to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 36 South and Officer Caskey made location and met with the Suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle. The Suspect provided Caskey with his name and date of birth, which were proven to false when identification was located on him. The Suspect was identified as Derek Jamal Rivers, 29 of Katy, whom showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County. Through video footage in the area of the initial call, officers were able to confirm that Rivers had committed an assault. Rivers was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and False ID or Information and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KATY, TX
KTRE

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in yesterday’s abduction of his 1 year-old is dead along with his daughter. An amber alert for the abduction of 1 year-old Leylani Ordonez was cancelled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land. A high speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later. Police said the suspect went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.
ROSENBERG, TX
kjas.com

Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
WOODVILLE, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13

Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX

