A Katy man was arrested Monday after a reported assault. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 12:50, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a reported assault. The caller advised that the Suspect had left the location in a vehicle traveling towards Highway 36 South. DPS Trooper Elders was able to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 36 South and Officer Caskey made location and met with the Suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle. The Suspect provided Caskey with his name and date of birth, which were proven to false when identification was located on him. The Suspect was identified as Derek Jamal Rivers, 29 of Katy, whom showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County. Through video footage in the area of the initial call, officers were able to confirm that Rivers had committed an assault. Rivers was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and False ID or Information and transported to the Washington County Jail.

KATY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO