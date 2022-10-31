Read full article on original website
KTRE
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Police: Rusk County deputy fatally shot unarmed man believing he tried to hide illegal drugs
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video was produced in October. Investigation documents show a Rusk County deputy fatally shot an unarmed man, who the deputy believed tried to hide illegal drugs in his waistband, in his torso following a struggle during a traffic stop in September. Timothy...
fox26houston.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot...
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
kingwood.com
Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon
On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
kwhi.com
KATY MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
A Katy man was arrested Monday after a reported assault. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 12:50, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a reported assault. The caller advised that the Suspect had left the location in a vehicle traveling towards Highway 36 South. DPS Trooper Elders was able to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 36 South and Officer Caskey made location and met with the Suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle. The Suspect provided Caskey with his name and date of birth, which were proven to false when identification was located on him. The Suspect was identified as Derek Jamal Rivers, 29 of Katy, whom showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County. Through video footage in the area of the initial call, officers were able to confirm that Rivers had committed an assault. Rivers was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and False ID or Information and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KTRE
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in yesterday’s abduction of his 1 year-old is dead along with his daughter. An amber alert for the abduction of 1 year-old Leylani Ordonez was cancelled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land. A high speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later. Police said the suspect went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.
Missing Anderson County woman found uninjured in cement storm shelter
UPDATE: Missing person Courtney Dollgener has been found, according to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores. Flores said deputies and a property owner found her in a cement storm shelter near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419 “uninjured and in relatively good health.” She was examined by EMS, and Flores said afterwards she would […]
Palestine Police arrest suspect for burglarizing local convenience store
PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested a burglary suspect early Saturday morning at Kim's #3 convenience store. James Weatherford, 66, was arrested and booked for burglary of a building. Weatherford was also booked for a probation violation and was transported to the Anderson County Jail. According to the...
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
