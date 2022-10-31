ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Georgia football: 3 Bulldogs bold predictions for Tennessee clash

The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Georgia football bold predictions. The Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in an SEC East clash. This should be one of the best and most anticipated games of the 2022 college football season, perhaps even in years. Most of the […] The post Georgia football: 3 Bulldogs bold predictions for Tennessee clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
SportsGrid

Betting Insights: Tennessee to Win the National Championship

Josh Heupel has been a home-run hire thus far in Knoxville. The Tennessee Volunteers are off to an 8-0 start and have already notched a marquee win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Naturally, they’ve been a trendy team in the National Championship futures betting market, where their odds have seen considerable movement in recent weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will have arguably their biggest game in years coming up on Saturday, as they will meet the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a crucial pivotal matchup. Ahead of the contest, ESPN touched base with 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers to get their takes on the […] The post Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee Ahead Of Top Five Tilt

Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the game of the year in the college football regular season. The winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the nation and all but clinch the SEC east title. Georgia is the reigning National Champion and has won 11 straight games dating back...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Michigan should be ahead of Clemson in College Football Playoff rankings

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and brought many surprises. Tennessee took the No. 1 spot ahead of Ohio State and Georgia. One-loss Alabama is ranked one position ahead of the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. But perhaps most importantly, the Clemson Tigers are No. 4 instead of the Michigan Wolverines. […] The post 2 reasons Michigan should be ahead of Clemson in College Football Playoff rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
utsports.com

Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
