Juvenile arrested for making threats to high school
A juvenile student is facing a terrorizing charge after allegedly leaving a disturbing note at Jennings High School. Additional arrests are expected, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The student, who was not identified due to their age, was arrested Wednesday for terrorizing and...
Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note
The note was left at the school on October 10; the student was arrested on terrorizing today after an investigation.
Jennings High School student arrested following threatening note found in October
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings High School student has been arrested after being accused of leaving a threatening note at the school in October, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says the school’s resource deputies were notified of the note after it...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
Welsh Police searching for theft suspect
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022
Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
H. Lionel Butter Jr.
H. Lionel Butter Jr., 70, of Ragley, La., entered eternal rest Oct. 26, 2022. Lionel was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Lecompte, La., to the late Imogene Mouhot and H. Lionel Butter Sr. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles and Ragley. Lionel graduated from Lake Charles High...
Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Hilda P. Chiasson
Hilda P. Chiasson, age 93, of Welsh, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, to Dominic and Pauline Broussard Leleux. Hilda was a native of Estherwood and resident of Welsh for most of her life where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, and lector. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, East Deanery Serra Club, and Companion of Honor Society.
