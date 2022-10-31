ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Juvenile arrested for making threats to high school

A juvenile student is facing a terrorizing charge after allegedly leaving a disturbing note at Jennings High School. Additional arrests are expected, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The student, who was not identified due to their age, was arrested Wednesday for terrorizing and...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles

Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh Police searching for theft suspect

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022

Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

H. Lionel Butter Jr.

H. Lionel Butter Jr., 70, of Ragley, La., entered eternal rest Oct. 26, 2022. Lionel was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Lecompte, La., to the late Imogene Mouhot and H. Lionel Butter Sr. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles and Ragley. Lionel graduated from Lake Charles High...
RAGLEY, LA
12NewsNow

Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kalb.com

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hilda P. Chiasson

Hilda P. Chiasson, age 93, of Welsh, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, to Dominic and Pauline Broussard Leleux. Hilda was a native of Estherwood and resident of Welsh for most of her life where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, and lector. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, East Deanery Serra Club, and Companion of Honor Society.
WELSH, LA

