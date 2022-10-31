Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Cellphone
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing an iPhone. Franklin Dean Hibshman Jr., 33, 1601 E. Fort Wayne St. Apartment 11, Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 22, a woman spoke with a Warsaw Police officer about a theft that...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
WANE-TV
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday has died. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on CR 500N and Brown Road, outside of Leesburg. Driver: Michelle Pugh, 37, EMS T25, Leesburg. Driver hit deer. Damage up to $5,000. 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on SR 19 400 feet...
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
inkfreenews.com
Four Arrested Following Death Of Inmate In Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Four people – including three inmates – have been arrested in connection with a recent death of another inmate in the Huntington County Jail. The Indiana State Police began an investigation after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, was found unresponsive around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
wtvbam.com
Suspect wanted in four other counties arrested by Union City Police for passing phony money
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man who was wanted in four other counties was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a remote control car. 40-year-old Jim Lee Correnti was charged with uttering or publishing counterfeit bills or notes...
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
abc57.com
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. St. Joseph County Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
