Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
How Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Preparing to Play With T.J. Hockenson
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins learned that the team had traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, he quickly got to work. Cousins reached out to members of the Vikings' video staff and asked them to put together a cut-up of Hockenson highlights. He wanted to see all of the 2019 first-round pick's career touchdowns, his third-down conversions, and even big plays going back to his days at Iowa. Cousins had seen Hockenson on tape before, but this was different. As soon as the trade was announced, he realized that he was going to be throwing passes to Hockenson in a game in just five days' time.
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Willis Needs to Slow Down, Make Quicker Decisions
NASHVILLE – The more the game slows down in Malik Willis' mind, the faster the ball will come out of his hand. That’s what the Tennessee Titans are hoping, anyway as their rookie quarterback might be in line to make a second straight NFL start Sunday night in Kansas City.
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans’ Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense.
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?
Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league. It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won...
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
