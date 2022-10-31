ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

How Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Preparing to Play With T.J. Hockenson

When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins learned that the team had traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, he quickly got to work. Cousins reached out to members of the Vikings' video staff and asked them to put together a cut-up of Hockenson highlights. He wanted to see all of the 2019 first-round pick's career touchdowns, his third-down conversions, and even big plays going back to his days at Iowa. Cousins had seen Hockenson on tape before, but this was different. As soon as the trade was announced, he realized that he was going to be throwing passes to Hockenson in a game in just five days' time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Willis Needs to Slow Down, Make Quicker Decisions

NASHVILLE – The more the game slows down in Malik Willis' mind, the faster the ball will come out of his hand. That’s what the Tennessee Titans are hoping, anyway as their rookie quarterback might be in line to make a second straight NFL start Sunday night in Kansas City.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’

After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

