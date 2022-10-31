Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EDT
CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years. NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.
PolitiFact: Election officials, lawmakers in Congress have faced increase in threats
Amy Klobuchar: “One in six local election officials have received threats of violence” and threats against judges have doubled over four years and threats against members of Congress have increased by 10 times over five years. PolitiFact's ruling: Mostly True ...
Ukraine news – live: Russia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’, Kyiv warns
Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from the west bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson could be a trap as Moscow prepares the settlements for street battles, a Ukrainian official has said. “This could be a manifestation of a particular provocation, in order to create the impression that the...
‘We’re going to take back America’: Trump hosts GOP rally in Sioux City
More than five hours of Republican battle cries echoed across Bud Day Field Thursday night.
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who urged China to exert its influence on Russia
Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems
Financing fossil fuels, which are the primary cause of climate change, has become controversial in recent years, with major banks under fire for the scale of their lending for oil and gas development
Elon Musk announces Twitter layoffs via email after takeover - live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
