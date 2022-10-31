ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EDT

CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years. NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Elon Musk to lay off half the staff at Twitter, trim workforce to 3,700

If last Thursday was Elon Musk's first day at the Twitter office, this Thursday might have been the last for nearly 50 percent of the staff at the social media company. After much speculation, Elon Musk-led Twitter is finally bringing down the axe on its workforce in a bid to reduce its expenses and make the company profitable, The Guardian reported.

