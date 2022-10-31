Gertrude H. Field, age 95 of Stoughton, formerly of Monroe, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Gertrude was born on June 13, 1927 in a cheese factory in rural Argyle to Joseph and Bertha (Schmuckli) Kuster. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Louis A. Field on January 29, 1949 in Monroe. The couple farmed in the Monroe area until retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1978. Gertie loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. She was an avid photographer and collected several hundred cameras throughout the years. She and Louis loved to travel with their camper, visiting all but two states.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO