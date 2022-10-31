Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Mary Ann Esther Tilley Daffner
Mary Ann Esther Tilley Daffner left this world and entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on November 1, 2022. Mary Ann was born July 14, 1930, in Brooklyn, Wisconsin to Henry and Margaret (Pederson) Tilley. She later moved to the Blue Mounds area, attending school and graduating from Arena High School. She completed one year at Madison Business College before moving to Washington D.C. with her sister, Marie. It was there that she met and married Wallace Daffner on April 1, 1950.
Channel 3000
Gertrude H. Field
Gertrude H. Field, age 95 of Stoughton, formerly of Monroe, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Gertrude was born on June 13, 1927 in a cheese factory in rural Argyle to Joseph and Bertha (Schmuckli) Kuster. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Louis A. Field on January 29, 1949 in Monroe. The couple farmed in the Monroe area until retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1978. Gertie loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. She was an avid photographer and collected several hundred cameras throughout the years. She and Louis loved to travel with their camper, visiting all but two states.
Channel 3000
Gloria Waite
Gloria Waite passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of William F. Waite; loving mother of Lisa Waite, Nancy (John) Arevalo, Pete (Carrie) Waite and John (Kathy) Waite. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Carissa) Waite, Eric (Katie) Waite, Tyler (Amy) Waite, Trevor (Raegan) Waite, Tanner Waite, Ruth (Jonathan) Gonzalez, Ellyn (Luke) Steidl, Joseph (Megan) Arevalo and Meredith Arevalo. Great-grandmother of Jocelyn, Keira, Gracie, Felicity, Larson, Andrew, Eliot, Lucy and Wesley.
Channel 3000
Lucille M. Mandt
MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
Channel 3000
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt, age 75, of Baraboo and formerly of Lodi passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born in Ashland, WI on Sept. 20, 1947 to the late Ervin R. and Roberta M. (Roth) Hunt. Russ graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1965. After high school, Russ owned and operated his own filling station in downtown Madison; it was there he made his lifelong friend, Vern Hornback.
Channel 3000
Karen A. Antonucci
Karen A. Antonucci, 83, of Richland Center died Monday, October 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 19, 1938, in Milwaukee the daughter of Elmer and Frieda (Schultz) Stollberg. Karen is survived by her husband James of Richland Center;. daughter: Angeline Brezover of West...
Channel 3000
Richard William “Rick” Stevenson
LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
Channel 3000
Eunice L. Jewell
Eunice Leonora Barker Jewell passed away on November 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Born as the morning whistle blew in Crandon, WI on November 3, 1925, the Doctor declared that Eunice l was “born to work.” She began to fulfill this prediction as she helped her parents, George and Carrie (Stevens) Barker and her older brother, George, in their farming operations during the Great Depression. They rented farms in Black Earth, Arena and Clyde, WI, finally settling in Cobb, WI, where Eunice graduated from high school in 1943. Her work continued as she studied at the University of Wisconsin for a year, then earned a nursing diploma at Madison General Hospital.
Channel 3000
Gale L. Shackelford
Gale L. Shackelford passed away on November 2, 2022, at the age of 65. A complete obituary will be posted shortly. Service information is listed below. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville. Pastor Christina Droste will officiate with burial at East Side Cemetery to follow. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and again on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Channel 3000
Albert Roger “Bert” Beecher
Albert Roger “Bert” Beecher, age 78, of Fitchburg, passed away at home under the loving care of his wife and family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. He was born on Aug. 3, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Carlyle Beecher and Carolyn (Richardson) Beecher. Growing up, Bert...
Channel 3000
Ralph H. Johnson
Ralph H. Johnson, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Ralph was born in Batavia, IL, to Bertil and Freda Johnson on July 22, 1928. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Ingrid, Birgit, and Gudrun. Ralph is survived by his wife of 45 years Gloria; his children Elizabeth Johnson, Anne Johnson, Kathleen (Patrick) Klinkner, Karen (Robert) Gleason, Brennan (Trudi) Johnson; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his niece Marcia (Mike) Hanlon and sons; and his stepchildren Debbie Dismer and Mark Coker and two stepgrandsons.
Channel 3000
Duane E. Knautz
Duane E. Knautz, 81, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. John Blewett officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Channel 3000
Dale M. Dunnigan
Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022. Dale is survived by her son Guy M. Hagen of Monument Colorado and brother Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Kristopher C. Kreul
Kristopher C. Kreul, 45, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Memorial services will be at 7:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made to the Kristopher C. Kreul Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
John Phillip Byington
John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
Channel 3000
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
