Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Centre Daily
Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for 5th straight win
Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
Centre Daily
Hurricanes throw barrage of shots at Lightning net before winning in shootout
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy was tested early and often Thursday night, facing an onslaught of shots from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Lightning goaltender made a season-high 52 saves through 65 minutes of hockey and took the shootout to six rounds before Sebastian Aho’s goal sent Tampa Bay to a 4-3 loss.
Centre Daily
Frederic helps Bruins beat Rangers 5-2 for 7th straight win
Trent Frederic had the tiebreaking goal in Boston's four-goal third period and the Bruins beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Thursday night for their seventh straight win. David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, and Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 18 saves to help Boston improve to a franchise-best 10-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery.
Centre Daily
Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout
This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
Centre Daily
Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. Brady Skjei, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored in regulation for Carolina, which has won three straight — all in overtime or shootout. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.
Centre Daily
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Centre Daily
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Comments / 0