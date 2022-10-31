Eunice Leonora Barker Jewell passed away on November 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Born as the morning whistle blew in Crandon, WI on November 3, 1925, the Doctor declared that Eunice l was “born to work.” She began to fulfill this prediction as she helped her parents, George and Carrie (Stevens) Barker and her older brother, George, in their farming operations during the Great Depression. They rented farms in Black Earth, Arena and Clyde, WI, finally settling in Cobb, WI, where Eunice graduated from high school in 1943. Her work continued as she studied at the University of Wisconsin for a year, then earned a nursing diploma at Madison General Hospital.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO