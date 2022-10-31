Read full article on original website
Mary Ann Esther Tilley Daffner
Mary Ann Esther Tilley Daffner left this world and entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on November 1, 2022. Mary Ann was born July 14, 1930, in Brooklyn, Wisconsin to Henry and Margaret (Pederson) Tilley. She later moved to the Blue Mounds area, attending school and graduating from Arena High School. She completed one year at Madison Business College before moving to Washington D.C. with her sister, Marie. It was there that she met and married Wallace Daffner on April 1, 1950.
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt, age 75, of Baraboo and formerly of Lodi passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born in Ashland, WI on Sept. 20, 1947 to the late Ervin R. and Roberta M. (Roth) Hunt. Russ graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1965. After high school, Russ owned and operated his own filling station in downtown Madison; it was there he made his lifelong friend, Vern Hornback.
Lucille M. Mandt
MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
Eunice L. Jewell
Eunice Leonora Barker Jewell passed away on November 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Born as the morning whistle blew in Crandon, WI on November 3, 1925, the Doctor declared that Eunice l was “born to work.” She began to fulfill this prediction as she helped her parents, George and Carrie (Stevens) Barker and her older brother, George, in their farming operations during the Great Depression. They rented farms in Black Earth, Arena and Clyde, WI, finally settling in Cobb, WI, where Eunice graduated from high school in 1943. Her work continued as she studied at the University of Wisconsin for a year, then earned a nursing diploma at Madison General Hospital.
Ralph H. Johnson
Ralph H. Johnson, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Ralph was born in Batavia, IL, to Bertil and Freda Johnson on July 22, 1928. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Ingrid, Birgit, and Gudrun. Ralph is survived by his wife of 45 years Gloria; his children Elizabeth Johnson, Anne Johnson, Kathleen (Patrick) Klinkner, Karen (Robert) Gleason, Brennan (Trudi) Johnson; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his niece Marcia (Mike) Hanlon and sons; and his stepchildren Debbie Dismer and Mark Coker and two stepgrandsons.
Richard William “Rick” Stevenson
LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
Brandoch Peters
Brandoch Peters was born on December 17, 1941, in Madison, WI to William Wesley Peters and Svetlana Peters. Brandoch passed away on November 2, 2022, from complications of dementia, a disease he faced with courage and dignity. Brandoch was a child of Taliesin, the grandson of Olgivanna Lloyd Wright and...
Dale M. Dunnigan
Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022. Dale is survived by her son Guy M. Hagen of Monument Colorado and brother Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
