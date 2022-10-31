ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New domestic violence unit & task force created in Fort Myers

By Ashley Graham
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the number of people moving to Southwest Florida soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, so did the number of people reaching out for help.

Workers at Abuse Counseling and Treatment (ACT) stepped up to help victims of domestic violence.

“The numbers had increased with the numbers coming into the shelter,” Florida Gulf Coast University professor Sandra Pavelka said. “But correlated with that, the numbers of abusive acts and violent acts in terms of crime, assaults etc. were also increasing during COVID.”

Fort Myers police officers said they’re also getting more calls.

“This year alone we responded to over 350 initially reported calls for domestic violence,” FMPD Major Jason Fields said. “Or some type of domestic violence-related call.”

Addressing domestic violence takes a lot of work. No one agency or nonprofit can solve every call.

“Victims don’t always just have one issue like domestic violence,” ACT CEO Jennifer Benton said. “They have a variety of issues. So to be comprehensive in serving them in the best possible way with all of their needs, without any duplication, that takes partnerships.”

That’s why FMPD, FGCU and ACT teamed up to create a new domestic violence unit and task force. They received a $400,000 grant to bring in trained professionals.

“We really want those numbers to be reduced,” Fields said, “and that’s what this is going to focus on. We’re looking to bring on board specialized social workers, victim advocates, people that specialize in this type of trauma to really get the people the help that they need.”

“A lot of times they’ve never heard of act and this may be the first time they’ve ever had to call law enforcement,” Benton said. “So educating the officers and those responders and others who come in contact with victims so they know the whole process and how everything works and they have options.”

Benton said by meeting a victim’s housing, legal, financial and mental health needs, they can help victims get back on their feet faster.

“There’s a lot of things that people need, but we’re more than just a shelter. We can offer a lot more.”

The unit is already up and running and there is already help available. Benton said anyone suffering from abuse of any kind can find help at their doors.

“”They may think “well I’ve never really been beaten but I suffer a lot of verbal abuse.” That’s a reason you can call us.””

