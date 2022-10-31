This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO