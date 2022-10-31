Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Centre Daily
Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors
The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
Centre Daily
Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout
This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
Centre Daily
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looks Like NBA’s Most Improved Player in Early Slate
Through just six games, rising Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like the NBA’s most improved player. Of course, the award signifying him as so would be nice, but if you asked him, it likely doesn’t matter. Averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexander is focusing on his on-court performance.
Centre Daily
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday’s Matchup with Mavs
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving just four days before the team's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving will be suspended without pay for "no less than five games" until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures." The decision stemmed from Irving's refusal to say that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs unequivocally in what was one of many recent opportunities to do so.
Centre Daily
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.
Centre Daily
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
