ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.53 billion. The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.60 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
