Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection
A month after receiving the new booster, antibody levels in people 55 and older had jumped 13 times higher than before the extra dose. Younger adults saw a 9.5-fold jump. Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults’ virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
A woman survived 12 tumors, at least 5 of them malignant
With inherited gene mutations from both parents, a woman in Spain is battling with 12 tumors in her body. As stated by the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), the woman first developed a tumor when still a baby and other tumors followed it within five years. 36 year-old-patient has developed twelve tumors, at least five of them malignant in her life. Each one has been of a unique kind and has affected a different area of the body.
