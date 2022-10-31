ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

NBC 2

Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized

Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Dude, where's my bike?

Property damage: A loud argument between two women resulted in one of them breaking windows at a residence with a metal pole. When police arrived, the caller explained her sister, with whom she lives, and her sister’s friend were the two involved in the dispute, and that the friend caused the damage. She further stated her sister chased the friend from the scene after windows were broken.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

From trick-or-treat to Turkey Trot! Nathan Benderson Park gets ready for annual race

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we’re past outrunning zombies and ghouls, Nathan Benderson Park and Publix are teaming up for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot. Participants will earn a finisher medal and get a tasty treat along with food and drinks at the after-party to commence their Thanksgiving feast. All participants receive a race shirt, too!
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton house fire victim, 3 children need help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton building have started a GoFundMe to help replace lost items. The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her three children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.
BRADENTON, FL

