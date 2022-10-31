Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Teen asks for welfare check on himself due to dirty, dog-filled home
The conditions in a Lehigh Acres home were so bad that a 16-year-old called the authorities for a welfare check on himself. At the home, Lee County deputies found urine-soaked floorboards and a buildup of feces at the home the teen shared with 13 dogs. The teen told authorities he...
NBC 2
Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
Longboat Observer
Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized
Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
Illegal dumping arrest in Port Charlotte
Deputies arrest a man for illegally dumping tree debris into a Port Charlotte vacant lot on Wednesday near Friendly St. and Chamberlain Blvd.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two dozen county and FEMA officials on hand Thursday night in Myakka City for a community conversation at the Myakka City Elementary School. It’s Manatee County’s way of saying these residents will not be forgotten as they recover from Hurricane Ian.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist in downtown Sarasota
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an accident involving a car and a bicyclist on Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port extends order allowing residents to live in trailers, RVs during Ian cleanup
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has extended an emergency order allowing residents to temporarily live in RVs and camper trailers on their property as they cleanup and make repairs after Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26 the City Commission adopted the ordinance, declaring a state of...
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dude, where's my bike?
Property damage: A loud argument between two women resulted in one of them breaking windows at a residence with a metal pole. When police arrived, the caller explained her sister, with whom she lives, and her sister’s friend were the two involved in the dispute, and that the friend caused the damage. She further stated her sister chased the friend from the scene after windows were broken.
fox13news.com
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Mysuncoast.com
From trick-or-treat to Turkey Trot! Nathan Benderson Park gets ready for annual race
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we’re past outrunning zombies and ghouls, Nathan Benderson Park and Publix are teaming up for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot. Participants will earn a finisher medal and get a tasty treat along with food and drinks at the after-party to commence their Thanksgiving feast. All participants receive a race shirt, too!
Mysuncoast.com
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash at Cortez Rd and 28th Street W
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at Cortez Road and 28th Street W in Bradenton has caused all lanes to back up. Multiple crews are on scene.
Mysuncoast.com
Daylight Saving Time also reminds us to take care of smoke detectors
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the end of daylight saving time nears, it’s also a good reminder to remind residents to use the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6, as an opportunity to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Approximately three out of five fire deaths...
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton house fire victim, 3 children need help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton building have started a GoFundMe to help replace lost items. The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her three children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
