NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline. However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown. Cleveland reportedly wanted a...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
Look: Calvin Ridley Has 1-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

Calvin Ridley is ready to head further south. Taking to Twitter shortly after news of his trade to the Jaguars went down, Ridley got the Jacksonville faithful fired up with a one-word response to the move:. Tweeting, "DUUUVAL." Fans reacted to Ridley's post on Tuesday. "Duval County Let’s Ride," a...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
