NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline. However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown. Cleveland reportedly wanted a...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News
The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
Look: Calvin Ridley Has 1-Word Reaction To Getting Traded
Calvin Ridley is ready to head further south. Taking to Twitter shortly after news of his trade to the Jaguars went down, Ridley got the Jacksonville faithful fired up with a one-word response to the move:. Tweeting, "DUUUVAL." Fans reacted to Ridley's post on Tuesday. "Duval County Let’s Ride," a...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy Reid, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Britt Reid learned his fate in a Missouri court room on Tuesday as he faced punishment stemming from a 2021
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question
During this Tuesday's press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was asked about Auburn's job opening. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after less than two seasons. Sanders had a pretty clever response when asked if he has heard from Auburn yet. "I've heard from the Tigers, the Jackson...
