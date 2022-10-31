Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Lady Mantas golf qualifies for 2A State Finals
SEMINOLE, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lemon Bay Girls golf team qualified for the 2A Florida State Girls Golf Finals for the first time since 2019, with an outstanding performance at the Class 2A Region 3 Championship held at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole on Halloween. The total team...
Venice wins 7A Regional title, advances to State Semifinals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team welcomed the Plant Panthers to the Teepee tonight, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Both squads met in last year's regional final as well, continuing a rivalry between two of the top squads in the state. In the early minutes of this one, Venice would look to get on the board quickly, receiving the serve and bump is Brighton Ferguson, leading to the set by Ashley Reynolds, only to have Summer Kohler spike it home, striking early despite dropping the first set, 25-10.
Parker Severs, Lakewood Ranch golf headed to 3A State Finals
TARPON SPRINGS (SNN-TV) - The Lakewood Ranch boys golf team now holds the distinction of being County, District and now Region champs. The Mustangs shot even par 288 on Monday at Crescent Oaks Country Club, beating Gulf Coast by 10 shots. Individually the Mustangs were led by Parker Severs who tied for medalist honors with a score 66. He was followed on the leaderboard by Preston Severs' 72, AJ Hovermale's 73, and Henry Burbee's 77.
News Director Craig Burdick: Does LWR Really Need 5,000 More Homes?
A political science professor of mine was fond of saying, everybody gets a vote. It’s just that some people’s votes are worth more than others. The was likely the case last week when Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to green-light Lakewood Ranch developers plan to build five-thousand new homes on about four-thousand acres of currently undeveloped land in northeastern Sarasota County.
SNN: 2022 Band of the Week - North Port High Alliance Marching Band
Before Hurricane Ian hit, it was Florida weather screwing up the Alliance marching band practices. We were stuck inside when I first visited in September, but we finally had a full day outside when I returned in October. I conducted these interviews before Ian, so going into this season, band...
Charlotte County's Lt. Dobson retires in style
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - After more than 20 years of service with Charlotte County, plus several more at other places, Wednesday was Lt. Robert Dobson’s last day as an active firefighter. He rode into the sunset in style, one last time, courtesy of his now former Engine 5. Best...
Southeastern Guide Dogs premieres new film for veterans, 'Believe in Hope'
LAKEWOOD RANCH (WSNN) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has a special gift planned for veterans this holiday season. And it all starts with a special movie premiere from today. Dozens came out to Lakewood Ranch Cinema, Wednesday, to watch the premiere of Southeastern Guide Dogs’ short film animation, ‘Believe in Hope.' The organization wants to reach veterans looking for hope.
Lady Mustangs finish 3rd at Regions, advance to State Final
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lakewood Ranch girls golf also advanced to the 3A State finals with a third-place finish at their regional tournament on Monday at Las Colinas in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Lady Mustangs team score of 331, trailed only Gulf Coast's 323 and Plant's 318. Individually, the girls were...
FL Chief Resilience Officer visits North Port in wake of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian struck the City of North Port, Florida's Chief resilience officer made a stop on the Suncoast to discuss sea level rise. “We’ve learned a lot in this storm and I think it’s time for us to really look towards our future in having a sustainable infrastructure," said City of North Port, Utilities Director, Nancy Gallinaro.
18 Tons of Food and Supplies Delivered to Help After Hurricane Ian
18 tons of food and supplies were delivered to The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints today in Sarasota, to support and feed the hungry after hurricane Ian. The food and supplies will be dispersed in Sarasota and Manatee counties, to help those who are struggling. Scott Biehler...
SPD's Lieutenant Reed is skiing off into the sunset
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - The Sarasota Police Department is saying farewell to Lieutenant Jason Reed after 30 years of law enforcement service. Lt. Reed served 27 years with the Sarasota Police Department after serving three years with the Key West Police Department. He spent 10 years on the SWAT team, and was an adjunct Marine Patrol Officer for more than 20 years. Lt. Reed began his law enforcement career in 1988 with three years on active duty with the Coast Guard, then 12 years in the CG Reserve.
Ross Chastain vying for NASCAR Cup Series Championship
PHOENIX, AZ (SNN-TV) - Known as "The Melon Man", deriving from his upbringing on his family's watermelon farm, Alva native Ross Chastain prepares to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series title this weekend in Phoenix. The final four drivers in Sunday's Cup Series winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway are Christopher...
Tip-a-Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - If you're free Thursday night - we've got an event for you, and it's for a great cause. Applebee's in North Port will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop event with all tips going directly to the Florida Special Olympics. While at Applebee's, diners...
Convicted felon arrested for fraud in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. Convicted felon, Robert Schenpf, claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian.
Facebook hack takes toll on Suncoast photographer
MANATEE COUNTY - A Suncoast photographer is attempting to build up her following again after a hacker made Facebook suspend her account and lose her more than 4 thousand followers. “A majority of my clientele comes from social media, it is extremely crucial to my business," said Suncoast Photographer, Lauren...
Tesla stolen twice by same individual in Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Tesla gets stolen not once, but twice by the same individual in Sarasota. And it’s all caught on camera. "I feel extremely violated because this is my own personal property that I’ve worked very hard for," said Paul Yoder. Yoder owns a 2022 Tesla...
Laundries move to limit depositions amid lawsuit
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Laundries, through their attorney, are seeking to limit depositions in the Petito family lawsuit. Their attorney filed a motion for protective order last Thursday. The motion states that this experience has been truly heart-breaking for both families. They want to limit all questions to between...
New affordable housing option opens in the Rosemary District
SARASOTA - Sarasota County believes it is continuing to make strides towards affordable housing throughout the county. “Affordable housing is one of the most important issues of our time, domestically," said Sarasota County Commissioner, Hagen Brody. The Sarasota Housing authority celebrated the opening of ‘Lofts on Lemon’, a 128-unit, five-story,...
Ramblers Rest Still Without Power and Water
It’s been over a month, since hurricane Ian, and Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice is still in the dark, and without water. Joe Bondy, one of the park residents, says every resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs and everyone is depressed. “Everybody seems to be in...
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office holding job fair this weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Print off those resumes, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair this weekend. It's for jobs in communications. That will be Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Communications Center, 6050 Porter Way. Starting salary for call...
