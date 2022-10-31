VENICE (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team welcomed the Plant Panthers to the Teepee tonight, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Both squads met in last year's regional final as well, continuing a rivalry between two of the top squads in the state. In the early minutes of this one, Venice would look to get on the board quickly, receiving the serve and bump is Brighton Ferguson, leading to the set by Ashley Reynolds, only to have Summer Kohler spike it home, striking early despite dropping the first set, 25-10.

VENICE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO