Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
snntv.com
News Director Craig Burdick: Does LWR Really Need 5,000 More Homes?
A political science professor of mine was fond of saying, everybody gets a vote. It’s just that some people’s votes are worth more than others. The was likely the case last week when Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to green-light Lakewood Ranch developers plan to build five-thousand new homes on about four-thousand acres of currently undeveloped land in northeastern Sarasota County.
snntv.com
New affordable housing option opens in the Rosemary District
SARASOTA - Sarasota County believes it is continuing to make strides towards affordable housing throughout the county. “Affordable housing is one of the most important issues of our time, domestically," said Sarasota County Commissioner, Hagen Brody. The Sarasota Housing authority celebrated the opening of ‘Lofts on Lemon’, a 128-unit, five-story,...
snntv.com
Sarasota County EDC urges businesses to fill out damage assessment survey
The state's business damage assessment survey has been out for over a month. But responses in Sarasota County are coming in slow, despite the toll left on cities like North Port and Englewood. There is help out there for the small businesses that are the backbone of our community. The...
snntv.com
Red tide detected in Sarasota County, again
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - It's back. Elevated levels of red tide have been detected in Sarasota County. The affected locations are Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, and Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass. Due to the elevated counts of red tide from Monday's beach...
snntv.com
Arrested scammer pledged $3M he didn't have to kids' cancer research
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car with a total value of more than $23,000,000. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, convicted felon Robert...
snntv.com
Charlotte County's Lt. Dobson retires in style
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - After more than 20 years of service with Charlotte County, plus several more at other places, Wednesday was Lt. Robert Dobson’s last day as an active firefighter. He rode into the sunset in style, one last time, courtesy of his now former Engine 5. Best...
snntv.com
SPD's Lieutenant Reed is skiing off into the sunset
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - The Sarasota Police Department is saying farewell to Lieutenant Jason Reed after 30 years of law enforcement service. Lt. Reed served 27 years with the Sarasota Police Department after serving three years with the Key West Police Department. He spent 10 years on the SWAT team, and was an adjunct Marine Patrol Officer for more than 20 years. Lt. Reed began his law enforcement career in 1988 with three years on active duty with the Coast Guard, then 12 years in the CG Reserve.
snntv.com
Convicted felon arrested for fraud in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. Convicted felon, Robert Schenpf, claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian.
snntv.com
Laundries move to limit depositions amid lawsuit
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Laundries, through their attorney, are seeking to limit depositions in the Petito family lawsuit. Their attorney filed a motion for protective order last Thursday. The motion states that this experience has been truly heart-breaking for both families. They want to limit all questions to between...
snntv.com
Tip-a-Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - If you're free Thursday night - we've got an event for you, and it's for a great cause. Applebee's in North Port will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop event with all tips going directly to the Florida Special Olympics. While at Applebee's, diners...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office holding job fair this weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Print off those resumes, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair this weekend. It's for jobs in communications. That will be Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Communications Center, 6050 Porter Way. Starting salary for call...
snntv.com
Lady Mantas golf qualifies for 2A State Finals
SEMINOLE, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lemon Bay Girls golf team qualified for the 2A Florida State Girls Golf Finals for the first time since 2019, with an outstanding performance at the Class 2A Region 3 Championship held at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole on Halloween. The total team...
snntv.com
18 Tons of Food and Supplies Delivered to Help After Hurricane Ian
18 tons of food and supplies were delivered to The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints today in Sarasota, to support and feed the hungry after hurricane Ian. The food and supplies will be dispersed in Sarasota and Manatee counties, to help those who are struggling. Scott Biehler...
snntv.com
SRQ Airport challenges city over land use near runway
The Sarasota Airport Authority is in a legal battle with the city over proposed apartments. A re-zoning plan would allow the complex to go up at the former Kennel Club. “There is also a safety issue about increasing the number of residential units that are right off the end of the runway,” said attorney Robert Lincoln who is representing Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
snntv.com
Facebook hack takes toll on Suncoast photographer
MANATEE COUNTY - A Suncoast photographer is attempting to build up her following again after a hacker made Facebook suspend her account and lose her more than 4 thousand followers. “A majority of my clientele comes from social media, it is extremely crucial to my business," said Suncoast Photographer, Lauren...
snntv.com
Manatee County man convicted on child molestation charges
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Manatee County man has been convicted following a jury trial last week. The trial was held at the Manatee County Courthouse on October 24-27, 2022. Isrrael Delgado was convicted on several charges including battery and lewd or lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age.
snntv.com
Tesla stolen twice by same individual in Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Tesla gets stolen not once, but twice by the same individual in Sarasota. And it’s all caught on camera. "I feel extremely violated because this is my own personal property that I’ve worked very hard for," said Paul Yoder. Yoder owns a 2022 Tesla...
snntv.com
WATCH: Tesla catches on fire while being towed
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Tesla caught fire on a Sarasota road Thursday evening, and it wasn't even turned on. Pamela Paolucci-Dalton shared the below video with the Sarasota Traffic group on social media. She says the Tesla was being towed on a trailer when it caught fire. Paolucci-Dalton believes...
snntv.com
Venice wins 7A Regional title, advances to State Semifinals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team welcomed the Plant Panthers to the Teepee tonight, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Both squads met in last year's regional final as well, continuing a rivalry between two of the top squads in the state. In the early minutes of this one, Venice would look to get on the board quickly, receiving the serve and bump is Brighton Ferguson, leading to the set by Ashley Reynolds, only to have Summer Kohler spike it home, striking early despite dropping the first set, 25-10.
snntv.com
Ramblers Rest Still Without Power and Water
It’s been over a month, since hurricane Ian, and Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice is still in the dark, and without water. Joe Bondy, one of the park residents, says every resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs and everyone is depressed. “Everybody seems to be in...
Comments / 0