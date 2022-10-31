Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Lovely ladies lunch in chic tease party for Houston's hottest men's fashion show. While a tad bittersweet with the news of the final Una Notte, the day proved to be a fun tease of the red-hot event.2. Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location. Located just west of Memorial City Mall, the restaurant will serve its Central Texas-style barbecue and Mexican-influenced sides and tacos. 3. Chris Shepherd's star-studded Southern Smoke festival scorches with record $1.6M raised in big return. The event raised more than $1 million more than the 2019 edition.4. Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years. When it opens in 2025, the property will offer 63 residences on 10 stories.5. Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park. The Dallas-based hospitality group behind Toulouse will open its second Houston restaurant.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO