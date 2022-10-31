Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks
Good news for fans of hamantaschen and rye bread who live just west of the Galleria area. Three Brothers Bakery has quietly opened its new location in the Walgreens-anchored center at 574 Chimney Rock Rd.Located in a former Murphy's Deli, the new Three Brothers occupies a 1,300-square-foot space. The bakery, a staple of Houston's Jewish community, serves breads, cakes, cookies, pies and other items. It will also offer a full range of coffee drinks. ...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, the Houston Astros will — hopefully — be back in town battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the World Series title. In between, a massive quilt festival will blanket town, fashion shows rock the runway, and Chris Rock is here to about, well, we know.Rubber ducks take over the bayou, a halal feast serves up tasty eats, and the Second Ward rocks a block party. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, November 3International Quilt FestivalThe International Quilt Festival, one of Houston’s largest annual shows, will be going down all this weekend. This four-day event will...
Generous ghouls raise nearly $1M at Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
This year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball was a spooktacular event for Houston SPCA, raising $915,000 to help support the rescue and protection organization’s lifesaving work.A sell-out crowd of more than 350 gathered at the large, open-air Equine Rescue Arena on the Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals for the event, which was co-chaired by longtime supporter and board member Zane Carruth, along with Cheryl Byington, a rescue dog mom and fierce animal lover.The elegantly decorated soiree by Bergner & Johnson was filled with gauzy ghosts, candelabras, and pumpkins for the cocktail hour, where elegantly costumed guests bid on items that included a...
Bustling Lower Heights mixed-use development adds breakfast, healthy fare, spas, and more
A Heights-area mixed-use development is expanding with new restaurant and retail tenants. Gulf Coast Commercial Group has signed the new arrivals to the Lower Heights District, the 24-acre, Kroger and Home Depot-anchored development that's located just south of the Heights near the intersection of Studemont and I-10 . Leading the list is Flat Top Grill, which is scheduled to open in December. Part of the Dallas-based Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group (Genghis Grill), the restaurant provides diners with the ability to build-their-own meals from more than 80 ingredients, including vegetables, scratch-made sauces, proteins, and spices. The flexible menu caters to those seeking...
America's greatest living jazz icon Wynton Marsalis swings into Houston for must-see performance
American jazz trumpet icon Wynton Marsalis has long transcended "performer" status; the 61-year-old could easily be viewed as the living patron saint of jazz, which, like rock 'n' roll, is an original American art form that's been exported to the world for decades. Boasting multiple Grammy Awards, millions of records sold, global accolades, a Pulitzer Prize in Music, more than 70 records produced, and even statues erected in his honor, Marsalis is America's standard bearer for jazz standards, an art honed in his native New Orleans, the nation's jazz mecca.Indeed, the pride of New Orleans is jazz royalty; his father...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for November
Welp, Halloween is officially over. It is time to trade the pumpkins for turkeys and (gulp, dare we say it) Christmas trees. This month's shopping guide is perfect for those who can't wait to put an extra jingle in their step or enjoy checking off to-do lists. It is a mix of luxury, practical and convenient shopping options – perfect for early Christmas purchases or just enjoying Houston's retail abundance. Anea Hill the buzzy River Oaks District hosts famed designer and Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier in a three-month shopping experience showcasing her brand ANEA HILL. Guests can shop ANEA HILL...
Dazzling new international anime music festival heads to Houston with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is heading to Houston to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to H-Town's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. The appropriately titled fest also heads to Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, February 25.Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
Sneak peek of Houston's new live fire steakhouse, plus the latest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Sambrooks Management Group founder Michael Sambrooks and executive chef Louis Maldonado join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to preview Andiron, the company's new live fire steakhouse that will open in December in the historic Star Engraving building on Allen Parkway.The conversation begins with Maldonado, who competed on the New Orleans season of Top Chef and was named People magazine's sexiest chef in 2018, discussing the roots of his culinary career and his decision to move to Houston to work at Andiron. Sambrooks talks about the decision to open a steakhouse and...
Bustling Medical Center Starbucks joins Upper Kirby outpost as second to unionize
Another Houston-area Starbucks plans to join the growing movement of unionized coffee shops. Workers at the 6400 Fannin St. location announced their intentions via a letter distributed by Starbucks Workers United.In the letter, which is signed by nine employees “and those who wish to remain anonymous,” they note that their decision to organize is based on a high rate of employee turnover at the store, which the authors attribute to labor cuts, insufficient wage increases, and other “unaddressed partner concerns.”“We understand these are not issues unique to our store or our store’s management, but rather problems that exist on...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
Lovely ladies luncheon for red-hot Houston men's event leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Lovely ladies lunch in chic tease party for Houston's hottest men's fashion show. While a tad bittersweet with the news of the final Una Notte, the day proved to be a fun tease of the red-hot event.2. Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location. Located just west of Memorial City Mall, the restaurant will serve its Central Texas-style barbecue and Mexican-influenced sides and tacos. 3. Chris Shepherd's star-studded Southern Smoke festival scorches with record $1.6M raised in big return. The event raised more than $1 million more than the 2019 edition.4. Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years. When it opens in 2025, the property will offer 63 residences on 10 stories.5. Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park. The Dallas-based hospitality group behind Toulouse will open its second Houston restaurant.
Wine Guy Chris Shepherd spotlights an acclaimed West Coast vineyard every Houstonian should know
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he talks to his friend Jasmine Hirsch about Hirsch Vineyards, a California winery that has supported the Southern Smoke Festival from the beginning. Take it away, Chris.-----I want to talk about a special place that you all should know. When you think of world-class vineyards, people think...
These are the best Halloween happenings to scare up serious fun in Houston
This year, Halloween in Houston comes as our beloved Astros kick off their World Series championship quest. Fans of All Hallow's Eve, meanwhile, can enjoy four days of spooky fun, including city and community events, costumed fun in parks, and even bar affairs and mystery-themed dinners. With that in mind, we've rounded up your best bets to scare up some fun this season.Friday, October 28Color Factory's cleverly titled Haunted Hues boasts interactive installations and immersive rooms with ghoulishly good goodies, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, and a refreshing partnership with JuiceLand. Bring your boo, the little ones, or the whole...
Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan
Chances are, a large part of the Greater Houston area was uttering a colorful metaphor or two after the Houston Astros Game 3 World Series 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, November 1. But before the game, one of Houston’s most celebrated citizens dropped a profanity-laden bomb against a group of Philly fans. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale responded with a series of f-bombs to hecklers and trash talkers who were out to prove that Philadelphia’s “City of Brotherly Love” is clearly just clever branding. “The guy was screaming ‘f*ck the Astros, take the jerseys off and show us...
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location
A popular Montrose barbecue joint is heading west. The Pit Room will open a second location in the Memorial City area in the third quarter of 2023.Located in MetroNational's Benignus Plaza, the new restaurant will occupy approximately 6,200-square-feet just west of the Gateway Memorial City development (10301-A Katy Freeway). Considerably larger than the Montrose original, the new restaurant will combine both the Pit Room and its adjacent bar the Patio at the Pit Room into one space. The new restaurant will feature seating for 100 inside, 25 at an indoor-outdoor bar, and 80 on a covered, 2,600-square-foot patio. A dedicated...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0