CBS News

Driver in deadly Hamptons hit-and-run sentenced to 90 days

It was a tragedy outside a Hamptons summer party last year when an incoming New York University freshman was struck by a car and killed. The young driver fled the scene. That driver faced a judge for sentencing Thursday, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the victim's family was left feeling the punishment does not fit the crime.
CBS News

Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody

Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
CBS News

2 police officers shot in Newark, search continues for gunman

The incident started around 2 p.m. near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. Law enforcement continues search for 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Investigators searched a Newark apartment building where they thought the suspect in the shooting of two Newark police officers was hiding, only to discover that the man was nowhere to be found.
CBS News

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. Check below for the latest updates. Police: Suspect refused to drop machete and butcher knife. An investigation is underway after police say a suspect armed with a machete was shot by officers in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
