Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Driver in deadly Hamptons hit-and-run sentenced to 90 days
It was a tragedy outside a Hamptons summer party last year when an incoming New York University freshman was struck by a car and killed. The young driver fled the scene. That driver faced a judge for sentencing Thursday, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the victim's family was left feeling the punishment does not fit the crime.
New York City psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says
On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
CBS News
Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody
Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
CBS News
2 police officers shot in Newark, search continues for gunman
The incident started around 2 p.m. near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. Law enforcement continues search for 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Investigators searched a Newark apartment building where they thought the suspect in the shooting of two Newark police officers was hiding, only to discover that the man was nowhere to be found.
CBS News
NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. Check below for the latest updates. Police: Suspect refused to drop machete and butcher knife. An investigation is underway after police say a suspect armed with a machete was shot by officers in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Handyman pleads guilty to killing of Queens mother found dismembered in duffel bag
A Queens handyman has pleaded guilty to the killing of a 51-year-old mother who was found dismembered in a duffel bag earlier this year. On Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 44-year-old David Bonola pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Orsolya Gaal. According to a statement...
CBS News
Al's Drive In of Maywood is inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
The Ratanavanich family has been serving up hot dogs, Italian beef and much more for 45 years. While they got the award for their food, the owner knows it's their relationship with the community that's kept them going.
Comments / 0