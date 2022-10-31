ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

State pays overdue $11 million in bills to provider of health care data

By Paul Hammel (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
The State of Nebraska has now paid $11 million in delinquent bills to a state contractor who provides critical health care data to doctors and hospitals.

CyncHealth, a LaVista-based contractor that operates the statewide Heath Information Exchange, hadn’t been paid since early this year on its $14 million-a-year contract.

Data users pleaded for payment

As reported by the Examiner in September , that lack of payment prompted a group of hospitals and health care administrators who use the data to implore the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to fulfill its contract and avoid threatening the flow of essential data.

Nebraska Methodist, CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and Children’s Hospital were among the institutions that issued the plea to the DHHS.

Last week, both state and CyncHealth officials confirmed that the past-due bills, about $11 million, had been paid.

Avoided layoffs

“We’re not going to have lay off any people. We can continually deliver the data to the providers,” said Jaime Bland, CyncHealth’s president and CEO.

The firm, which employs about 78 workers, was borrowing money and had been unable to pay some subcontractors because of the lack of payments from the state on its contract.

State officials had blamed the problem on a change in federal Medicaid programs that had funded 90% to 100% of the costs of the HIE and a prescription drug monitoring program also run by CyncHealth.

Funds found

DHHS spokesman Jeff Powell said that the agency is using leftover funds appropriated to the department’s administrative budget to pay the contract.

Powell said the DHHS will submit a budget deficit request to the State Legislature to “serve as a longer-term solution to this budgeting issue.”

State Sen. John Arch, who represents the LaVista area, was involved in talks to get CyncHealth paid.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista (Courtesy of Unicameral Information Office)

He said he was pleased the issue had been resolved for now.

“The availability of medical information is essential for the coordination of care by providers,” Arch, a former hospital administrator, said.

“We are at the front end of understanding the full impact of the HIE resource to improve health in Nebraska,” he added.

The Health Information Exchange allows doctors to access a patient’s past treatments at other clinics or hospitals, thus better guiding their health care decisions.

The state’s prescription drug monitoring program was launched as a way to prevent overdoses caused by patients addicted to dangerous opioids “doctor shopping” for duplicate prescriptions of the drugs.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers

Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

$200M investment bringing more meat, poultry industry to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More competition is coming to the meat and poultry industry and that should be good news for your wallet. United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack paid a visit to Omaha on Wednesday. He announced more than $200 million in grants and loans will help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Experts fear Mexico’s GMO corn ban could hurt Nebraska farmers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts at a UNL conference on trade raised alarm on Wednesday about how a trade dispute with Mexico could affect Nebraska farmers. Christine McDaniel, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, said the changing patterns of global trade could hurt the U.S. economy over the next few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention

Our future is on the ballot November 8. Sure, races for governors, U.S. senators and a majority in Congress may capture headlines, but perhaps the most critical decisions we make will be closer to home: Who gets to sit on Nebraska’s Board of Regents, State Board of Education and dozens of local school boards across […] The post Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Aurora News Register

Hamilton County named in election lawsuit

Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

