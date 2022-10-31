ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Best Gifts for Foodies of All Kinds

By Nicola Fumo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROh6N_0itXtNGF00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has at least one foodie in their life. Whether they’re an impressive home cook, a restaurant devotee, or a professional working in the industry these are the people who make our lives more delicious — literally, by filling our lives with tasty bites and superior sips, but also figuratively, with their infectious enthusiasm for the pleasures of wining and dining.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

But gifting a foodie can be intimidating. You don’t want to give them a kitchen tool they already have or guess at a luxury treat that winds up not being to their taste. You can always play it safe with a gift card to their favorite cookware brand or fancy restaurant, but an actual hand-selected pick always goes much further when it comes to making someone feel seen, understood and appreciated — which is the power of a great gift.

To get your appetite for gifting going, we’ve surveyed the big names and the up-and-comers for the best gifts for foodies, no matter the occasion. Shopping for other types of recipients? See more of The Hollywood Reporter ‘s gift guides here , from finds under $100 to tech presents and more.

Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb3vM_0itXtNGF00

They have the knives, the pots, the pans , the appliances — but do they have a tagine? Surprise your favorite home cook with Emile Henry’s ceramic pot , whose conical lid traps steam to keep food moist (perfect for braises). Crafted from high-fired French Burgundy clay, it’s designed to work with gas and electric cooktops up to 930°F, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine $200 Buy now

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmbco_0itXtNGF00

For the grillmasters , Yummly’s smart meat thermometer makes it easy for them to get the perfect results every time. The device can be controlled via a smartphone app, which features built-in timers and alerts, pre-sets for different types of foods and more.

Buy: Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer $89.99

A Question of Eagles Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sNLq_0itXtNGF00

Beautiful and functional, this handmade cruet by A Question of Eagles keeps olive oil at the ready and looks great on the counter. It holds 16 ounces of oil and is dishwasher safe.

A Question of Eagles Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet $70
Buy now

Acid League New Essentials Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dPk0_0itXtNGF00

This four-piece set from Acid League is guaranteed to punch up their everyday dishes. It includes a special olive oil, a unique citrus vinegar, a rich garlicky onion sauce and a special sauce with some heat.

Acid League New Essentials Kit (reg. $72) $62
Buy now

A Year of Hot Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018NaJ_0itXtNGF00

For the giftees with an adventurous palate, give them a year of hot sauces to crank up their home dishes up a notch or two (or 10!) This gift subscription will deliver surprises for heat seekers every quarter, from farm-to-bottle concoctions to a gourmet DIY kit and more from makers across the U.S.

A Year of Hot Sauce $175 Buy now

Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ymF8_0itXtNGF00

Williams Sonoma’s collection of European cheeses and charcuterie is the kind of “thank you” gift that will make your gourmand recipient feel truly appreciated. It’s packed with traditionally-made meats and cheese, eager for a loaf of bread or fancy crackers.

Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie $120 Buy now

Areaware Wavy Serving Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUnAr_0itXtNGF00

This set of wooden serving utensils by design-driven home goods brand Areaware brings a playful element to group dinners.

Areaware Wavy Serving Set $40 Buy now

Bokksu Subscription Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcAJA_0itXtNGF00

For the snack lover who can’t get enough of Japanese treats (think sesame seed crackers, mochi candies and steak-flavored Cheetos), Bokksu will make sure your or your recipient’s pantry is always in stock. The snack subscription box includes 20 to 24 snacks and teas based on a theme — such as Moon Festival or Summer Matsuri — that honors the country’s culture, and each subscription supports family-run businesses in Japan. You can subscribe to deliveries monthly or every three, six or 12 months. (If they’re not into snacks, check out more of the best subscription boxes for women and men .)

Bokksu Subscription $50 monthly or $480 annually Buy now

HyperChiller Beverage Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCFhy_0itXtNGF00

Inexpensive but impactful, the HyperChiller cools liquids in just 60 seconds, turning hot coffee into iced, or bringing room-temperature beer to a crisp, drinkable status in just a minute.

Buy: HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $24.99

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNUGm_0itXtNGF00

Entertainers with a whimsical side will love anything from Sophie Lou Jacobsen, who employs playful color and just-unusual-enough details in her glassware. This brown wave pitcher is pretty enough to leave out — maybe with a long-stemmed flower peaking out — when not in use. And it’s dishwasher safe!

Lomi Kitchen Composter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y520d_0itXtNGF00

Lomi’s countertop device makes composting easy, turning food waste — scraped directly from plates or chopping blocks — into dirt in as little as four hours. The nutrient-rich dirt can be used indoors for house plants or outdoors in the garden, and the process can reduce weekly garbage by up to 80 percent.

Buy: Lomi Kitchen Composter $499.95

Fredricks and Mae Small Chopping Block

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKlD7_0itXtNGF00

These colorful cutting boards are pretty enough to double as serveware. They’re made from leftover materials used in the production of solid color boards from food-safe plastic.

Ess-a-Bagel Brunch Kit for Six

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1WSu_0itXtNGF00

Goldbelly has a selection of iconic restaurants across the US that ship their most famous dishes — think New York bagels , Chicago deep dish and Texas barbecue — to your door. It’s the perfect gifting resource for a foodie who has moved cities or has a special place in their heart for a certain travel destination.

On Vegetables Cookbook by Jeremy Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELuxl_0itXtNGF00

When in doubt, opt for a beautiful cookbook. Choose one written by a favorite chef or on a cuisine they’ve been trying to tackle, like Jeremy Fox’s On Vegetables . Or, something you secretly wish they cooked more of for you.

Flamingo Estate The Picnic Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mfyd_0itXtNGF00

This five-piece picnic basket gift set from Los Angeles’ Flamingo Estate (the decadent home and garden oasis of artist Richard Christiansen), has everything your favorite foodie needs for an elevated picnic. The set includes a bottle of heritage EVOO, earthy chipotle salsa, wildflower honey and a bottle of rosé. ( Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen are fans of the brand.)

Flamingo Estate The Picnic Basket $106 Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Has Arrived — These Are the Best Items to Gift for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing kicks off the holiday shopping season like Oprah Winfrey’s annual Favorite Things list. The media mogul has revealed her top gift-ready picks of 2022, once again focusing on small businesses, including “family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded” companies.More from The Hollywood ReporterSoulCycle's At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off -- But Not for LongJonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski on Their New Gourmet Pet Brand and Halloween Costume PlansThe Best Gifts for Foodies of All Kinds This year’s selection...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Jean-Claude Van Damme on His New Passion Project and Why He Won’t Be Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

Of all the action heroes merrily kicking the asses of bad guys in the late ’80s and early ’90s, in terms of actual fighting prowess, few came close to Jean-Claude Van Damme, a karate and kickboxing champion who turned his phenomenal martial arts skills — including a particularly impressive spin-kick — into, for a while, back-to-back box office gold.  First propelled into the action arena thanks to Cannon Films’ 1988 low-budget smash Bloodsport, Van Damme quickly cemented his iconic status as the Muscles From Brussels thanks to 1989’s iconic Kickboxer, then starred as warring twins in 1991’s Double Impact, began a long-running onscreen feud...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill Mourn Takeoff After Fatal Shooting

P-Valley creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill and former NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill are among the public figures mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday outside of a bowling alley in Houston, a rep for Migos confirmed to the Associated Press.More from The Hollywood ReporterMigos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting'P-Valley' Renewed for Third Season at StarzGuest Column: 'P-Valley' Creator Calls on Other Showrunners to Depict Abortion The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia also includes Quavo and Offset, who’s married to Cardi B....
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy