ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee mother and baby boy were hit while trick-or-treating

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQKIR_0itXtJjL00

A mother is holding her almost one-year-old son tight after being hit by an SUV while trick-or-treating.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in Bay View at Humboldt Park.

TMJ4 News met Linda Scott and her son Carson Lay outside Children's Wisconsin after they were released from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Scott said they chose to trick-or-treat in Bay View to celebrate Carson's first Halloween with her family.

"The car came out of nowhere," Scott said.

She said her family was walking from one side of the park to the other when they were hit.

"I was knocked unconscious," she said. "My son was under the steering wheel tire."

Scott said both she and her son have cuts and bruises. Her son also has a tear on his liver.

Linda Scott
Carson Lay in his Halloween costume

In the above photo captured before the crash, you see Carson grinning, dressed as Jack from The Incredibles.

Through the pain. the almost one-year-old still smiles and giggles. A sound Scott said is a miracle to hear today.

"Not a lot of people can get up and walk away," she said holding her son.

Through the giggles, she has this message to that driver and others hitting the road.

"With it being Halloween or any other day, if you know there's going to be kids outside, why are you speeding? Make sure you're looking at the road so that there's no way this happens to another child," Scott said.

The family is now getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone, Carson's first birthday on Thursday. Scott said it was a miracle to be able to do that after what they endured.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident and is looking for the driver of a black SUV. At last check, no one was in custody.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
wtmj.com

Mother and her toddler hit by SUV while trick-or-treating

MILWAUKEE – Police investigating after a woman and her baby boy who travelled from Racine to Milwaukee to participate in trick-or-treating was hit by SUV that fled the scene near Humboldt Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Linda Scott, 22, says she was walking with her 11-month-old son in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing girl. Tarriah Phillips, 16, has been found safe. There was concern after Phillips was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy