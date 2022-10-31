Milwaukee mother and baby boy were hit while trick-or-treating

A mother is holding her almost one-year-old son tight after being hit by an SUV while trick-or-treating.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in Bay View at Humboldt Park.

TMJ4 News met Linda Scott and her son Carson Lay outside Children's Wisconsin after they were released from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Scott said they chose to trick-or-treat in Bay View to celebrate Carson's first Halloween with her family.

"The car came out of nowhere," Scott said.

She said her family was walking from one side of the park to the other when they were hit.

"I was knocked unconscious," she said. "My son was under the steering wheel tire."

Scott said both she and her son have cuts and bruises. Her son also has a tear on his liver.

Linda Scott Carson Lay in his Halloween costume



In the above photo captured before the crash, you see Carson grinning, dressed as Jack from The Incredibles.

Through the pain. the almost one-year-old still smiles and giggles. A sound Scott said is a miracle to hear today.

"Not a lot of people can get up and walk away," she said holding her son.

Through the giggles, she has this message to that driver and others hitting the road.

"With it being Halloween or any other day, if you know there's going to be kids outside, why are you speeding? Make sure you're looking at the road so that there's no way this happens to another child," Scott said.

The family is now getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone, Carson's first birthday on Thursday. Scott said it was a miracle to be able to do that after what they endured.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident and is looking for the driver of a black SUV. At last check, no one was in custody.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip