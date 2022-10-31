ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples city council puts brakes on zoning changes for now

By Chris Gilmore
 3 days ago
Naples city council put the brakes on talks that would have made it harder for people to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

This is just two weeks after the council thought about adding a zoning-in-progress declaration for the same things.

That zoning issue was withdrawn and instead talks focused on planned development and single lot combinations.

Residents have been vocal about wanting to build better and not necessarily bigger, city leaders say they are listening.

Jay Boodheshwar says the council's message is clear, "that message that was sent is that we heard you were concerned for you and we want to make sure that we don’t get in the way of you restoring your property or rebuilding your property back".

While that rebuilding takes place the city planning advisory board will send recommendations and public input back to the council.

