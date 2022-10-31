ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Niagara SPCA asks for public assistance locating man facing animal abuse charge

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdIjO_0itXtAmo00

The Niagara SPCA is asking for the public's assistance in locating man a Lockport man who is facing an animal abuse charge.

According to the Niagara SPCA, it has several videos that allegedly show 41-year-old Paul Silsby abusing a dog named Karma.

"We are heartbroken. We are spitting mad. We are compelled to make sure justice is served... for Karma. We need your help," the Niagara SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Humane Officers for the Niagara SPCA obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Silsby who faces a felony animal abuse charge. He allegedly fled his Lockport home the same day. He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford F150 with a large dent in the side and he may be pulling a trailer with lawn equipment.

According to the Niagara SPCA, it is believed Silsby plans to leave the area once he receives a deposit of funds on Thursday and he may have left the residence armed. He allegedly has a history of animal abuse and child abuse in addition to menacing, gun charges, trespassing and domestic violence.

The Niagara SPCA said Karma is currently in its custody and is safe.

If you have any information you're asked to contact SPCA Investigators at 716-731-4368 ext 311. If you see Silsby you're asked not to confront him, just report his location.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Teacher at Starpoint found not guilty of rape allegations

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Starpoint Central School District teacher that was placed on administrative leave after being accused of rape and sexual abuse was found not guilty Tuesday. Brian Lasher, a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School who was placed on administrative leave, was found not guilty by...
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy