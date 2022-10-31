Niagara SPCA asks for public assistance locating man facing animal abuse charge

The Niagara SPCA is asking for the public's assistance in locating man a Lockport man who is facing an animal abuse charge.

According to the Niagara SPCA, it has several videos that allegedly show 41-year-old Paul Silsby abusing a dog named Karma.

"We are heartbroken. We are spitting mad. We are compelled to make sure justice is served... for Karma. We need your help," the Niagara SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Humane Officers for the Niagara SPCA obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Silsby who faces a felony animal abuse charge. He allegedly fled his Lockport home the same day. He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford F150 with a large dent in the side and he may be pulling a trailer with lawn equipment.

According to the Niagara SPCA, it is believed Silsby plans to leave the area once he receives a deposit of funds on Thursday and he may have left the residence armed. He allegedly has a history of animal abuse and child abuse in addition to menacing, gun charges, trespassing and domestic violence.

The Niagara SPCA said Karma is currently in its custody and is safe.

If you have any information you're asked to contact SPCA Investigators at 716-731-4368 ext 311. If you see Silsby you're asked not to confront him, just report his location.