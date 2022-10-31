Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen

Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed suspect carjacked a victim.

Police said that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

"Officers were told that a suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and stole the victim’s white sedan," said police.

Officers then responded to a 911 about a robbery and armed suspect at an AutoZone parking lot nearby. The armed man was located as they arrived and was given "multiple commands to drop his weapon" according to police.

"The suspect continued to move throughout the area on 10 th Street, when he attempted to hijack a pickup truck that was passing by," said police.

The suspect was unsuccessful as "officers continued to contain the suspect from the public," according to police.

He then jumped into a police car that was unoccupied and began to drive off as officers continued to give commands to surrender, said police.

Killeen police said officers discharged their weapons and struck him after he started to drive off.

"The suspect drove into small brush and tree line, coming to a stop," said police. "He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition."

Killeen police said per protocol two officers involved in the incident, Officer Michael Swan and Officer Jennifer Amezquita, will be placed on administrative leave.

"We understand there is video of the incident on social media, and we are asking for those who may have these videos or any other information to contact the department at (254) 501-8800," said police.