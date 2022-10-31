ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0itXt86b00

Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed suspect carjacked a victim.

Police said that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

"Officers were told that a suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and stole the victim’s white sedan," said police.

Officers then responded to a 911 about a robbery and armed suspect at an AutoZone parking lot nearby. The armed man was located as they arrived and was given "multiple commands to drop his weapon" according to police.

"The suspect continued to move throughout the area on 10 th Street, when he attempted to hijack a pickup truck that was passing by," said police.

The suspect was unsuccessful as "officers continued to contain the suspect from the public," according to police.

He then jumped into a police car that was unoccupied and began to drive off as officers continued to give commands to surrender, said police.

Killeen police said officers discharged their weapons and struck him after he started to drive off.

"The suspect drove into small brush and tree line, coming to a stop," said police. "He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition."

Killeen police said per protocol two officers involved in the incident, Officer Michael Swan and Officer Jennifer Amezquita, will be placed on administrative leave.

"We understand there is video of the incident on social media, and we are asking for those who may have these videos or any other information to contact the department at (254) 501-8800," said police.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Teen Hospitalized with Life Threatening Injuries in Temple Shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H. Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Robinson man charged with indecency with a child

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

68-year-old man dead in Temple vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a Temple vehicle accident. Temple Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of E Avenue H at around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound, when the driver swerved into the path of a truck traveling eastbound – resulting in a collision.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police respond to major accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash

Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair

A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run in Waco surrenders to police

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street. Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W....
WACO, TX
US105

Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas

Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
TEMPLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy