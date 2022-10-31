Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Rally in China and Decent Earnings Lift Stocks Early, but Fed Meeting Starting Today Could Be Pivotal
(Tuesday Market Open) November is starting where October left off—with big gains for the stock market. But the Federal Reserve meeting kicking off today and finishing tomorrow afternoon with a rate announcement could determine whether this happy trend continues. Much of the rally is built on thinking that the...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio
Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
Earnings Preview For Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare bulls will hope to hear the company...
