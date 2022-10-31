ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up

TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning

Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.46%. A...
Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.67%. A...
Repligen (RGEN) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Ups 2022 Guidance

Repligen Corporation RGEN announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates of 68 cents. Earnings fell 1.3% year over year. Total revenues of $200.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.2 million and our estimate of...
Howard Hughes (HHC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Howard Hughes (HHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.59%. A quarter...
RiceBran Tech's Earnings Outlook

RiceBran Tech RIBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RiceBran Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. RiceBran Tech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Summit Materials (SUM) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Summit Materials (SUM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.79%. A quarter...

