7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
NASDAQ
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Congresswoman Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years. Congresswomen Manning’s spouse filed a purchase order of between $1,000 to $15,000 shares of AbbVie for $142.24 per share. Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Earnings Previews: Airbnb, AMD, Devon Energy, Energy Transfer
After markets close Tuesday, these four companies will be reporting quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
NASDAQ
Repligen (RGEN) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Ups 2022 Guidance
Repligen Corporation RGEN announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates of 68 cents. Earnings fell 1.3% year over year. Total revenues of $200.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.2 million and our estimate of...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
