ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Hercules Technology (HTGC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Hercules Technology (HTGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ

Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ

Procore Technologies (PCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Procore Technologies (PCOR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 47.06%....
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group

Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ

This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -39.74%. A...
NASDAQ

Matson (MATX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Matson (MATX) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.07%. A quarter ago,...
freightwaves.com

XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide

XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
NASDAQ

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook

Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ

Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning

Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -31.07%. A...
NASDAQ

Watts Water (WTS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Watts Water (WTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.01%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Howard Hughes (HHC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Howard Hughes (HHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.59%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy