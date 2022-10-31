Read full article on original website
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
NASDAQ
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Hercules Technology (HTGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Procore Technologies (PCOR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 47.06%....
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group
Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -39.74%. A...
NASDAQ
Matson (MATX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Matson (MATX) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.07%. A quarter ago,...
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
NASDAQ
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20%. A quarter...
Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook
Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Encore Capital Group (ECPG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -31.07%. A...
NASDAQ
Watts Water (WTS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Watts Water (WTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.01%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Howard Hughes (HHC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Howard Hughes (HHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.59%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
