Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras

This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment, and of customers versus their contractors. News 5 Investigators have been hounding business owners who are now facing felonies to get answers, but so far, we're only learned how fast they can run from our cameras.

There are four different women with four separate cases, but one big problem.

“I try not to think about it,” said Annette Rawlings from Avon.

“Why would this happen to me? asked Landree Thomas from Berea.

“He kept telling us the reason he couldn’t come,” said Kitt Davis from Bedford Heights.

“Angry… very angry,” said Regina Weekes from Cleveland Heights.

They’re all angry because each bought kitchen cabinets from a company called Complete Wholesale Direct (CWD) out of Lakewood.

“I received no cabinets,” Rawlings said. She paid CWD nearly $9,500.

Thomas paid about $5,000.

“It never happened, like a portion of the order came in, but it was never completely fulfilled,” said Thomas.

Davis had the same issue.

“So, that was $7,500 for cabinets that we don’t have, that (CWD) has not refunded us,” she told us.

Weekes paid nearly $8,000 and said she never saw any products.

“Six to 8 weeks came, 6 to 8 weeks went. I got excuse after excuse,” said Weekes.

TWO CABINET CUSTOMERS USED CIP ENTERPRISES

And on top of the cabinets not showing up, Weekes and Rawlings had problems with their kitchen contractor CIP Enterprises and its owner Michael Cipriano.

Both women took action.

“‘I’ll be there tomorrow…tomorrow…tomorrow…' and he never showed up,” said Rawlings during recent testimony in Avon Lake Municipal Court. She sued Cipriano for skipping out on her.

“Mr. Cipranio is not here and have you had any contact with him?” asked the judge.

“No,” Rawlings replied.

Weekes talked to the police about Cipriano, which led to a felony theft arrest warrant for him. So, we tracked him down.

“I’ve retained an attorney and I can give you that information,” he said while standing in a doorway.

We asked for that attorney’s information.

“I’ll have to call you later,” Cipriano said as he closed the door.

“Do you know there’s a warrant for your arrest?” we asked through the door’s glass.

“I’m going tomorrow to handle it,” he said.

Sure enough, we found Cipriano in court the next day being arraigned. That case is ongoing.

CWD OWNERS FACING CRIMINAL PROBLEMS

As for Complete Wholesale Direct, we found one of the owners, Ed Burant, in court facing a felony theft charge related to his business. That case is pending.

Then, there’s the other owner, Chris Cook, who had two warrants for his arrest, both related to his business dealings. We found him at his shop in Lakewood.

“Hi, Chris Cook?” we said to him.

“Yeah, that’s not me,” Cook claimed as he immediately walked out the front door.

“I think that is you, sir,” we said following him.

Cook continued to walk away from our camera.

“Why are you taking money from clients and not returning their money when you don’t deliver on your products?” we asked, but Cook then started to run. “Chris, where are you going?”

“I’m not Chris, man. You guys are [expletive]-up. I’m not Chris,” he insisted while on a full-out sprint away from our cameras.

Despite him saying he’s not Chris Cook, all of the women in this story confirmed it was, in fact, him.

JUDGEMENTS AGAINST OWNERS OF CWD

Thomas ended up getting a judgment for nearly $70,000 against Cook and Complete Wholesale Direct.

There have been other judgments against the owners of CWD in Berea and Rocky River Municipal Courts, and Cuyahoga County, too.

We’ve learned Cook might now be using different business names, including Wholesale Cabinet Company. We obtained a recent quote for a potential buyer. That quote uses the Complete Wholesale Direct’s building’s address in Lakewood. Several sources said he’s using Jason Local Houses on Facebook with various listings.

The former customers we talked to wanted to warn you, and they want everyone involved with their renovations to be held accountable.

“I don’t understand how people can just continue to do this and get away with this,” said Thomas.

“(They) kind of just reeled me in, and I did. I fell for it,” said Davis.

“I just want these guys to not do it anymore,” said Rawlings.

“At the end of the day, I want people to know and, at the very least, when they Google 'Complete Wholesale Direct,' this story will come up,” said Weekes.

WARRANTS STILL ACTIVE FOR COOK, CALL POLICE

Warrants are still active for Cook so, if you know where he is, call your local police.

We’ve also contacted Burant’s attorney and heard nothing back.

Rawlings ended up getting a judgment against CIP Enterprises and Cipriano for $3,000. She said she has not seen any money from Cipriano. And Thomas, who won her judgment against Cook, said she hasn’t been paid a dime either.

