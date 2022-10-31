ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

New exhibit studies the setbacks of young Abraham Lincoln

By Dave Dahl
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVwZh_0itXshc200

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- By now, you know that Abe Lincoln’s life was not 100 percent success. A newly discovered letter to a friend -- going on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield -- makes that quite clear.

Losing out on a Whig Party nomination to Congress in 1843, Lincoln was frustrated in his drive to get from Springfield to Washington.

"Less than a week after they had made that decision," says library director Ian Hunt, "Lincoln is writing to a friend in Menard County by the name of Martin Morris, whom he had known from his New Salem days."

Lincoln, Hunt continues, wrote that "even though the people of Sangamon County had cast him off, it was good to know that the people in Menard County, who knew him the longest and the best, were still supporting him."

The letter is part of a new display in the museum’s Treasures Gallery. The exhibit spotlights Lincoln’s attempt to move from the Statehouse to Congress and other aspects of his young adulthood: Lincoln the husband, the father and the homeowner.

Morris held onto the letter, and it's been in the family until now. His great-great-grandson has donated it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wnns.com

23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market Moves Into Historic Union Station for Winter

Springfield, IL – The 23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market, presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital, is wrapped up and now moves to a new winter schedule and back to Historic Union Station from November – April. The market will be expanding the usual winter market dates and adding popular programs from the summer months like Link Match and the Power of Produce (POP) Club!
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level

November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Ann Callahan, mother of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The mother of 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has died. Ann Callahan was 89 when, according to an obituary from the Congresswoman’s office, she passed away Sunday at her Springfield home. Bustos is one of Ann and Gene Callahan’s three children. Gene Callahan was longtime...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Students start building Santa’s house

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One high school is getting ready for Santa to come to town. Students in Lanphier High School’s Building and Trades program, which introduces students to the different unions in Springfield, began building a Santa house Wednesday. O’Shea Builders and the Springfield Park District are helping students with the project. Robert Handy, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Have you received your copy of the Chambana Sun

If you found a copy of this fake newspaper tucked into your mailbox this week, you are not alone. These "publications" have been filling up mailboxes throughout this election cycle. It's right wing propaganda, which is clear from just one glance at the headlines and images, disguised as a "newspaper",...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer

The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Sister Katherine O’Conner to leave SHG

Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, stepping down after 18 years as President of SHG. Dominican Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, announced this week she will step down from her role as president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. She will leave her post...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
GIRARD, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
WCIA

Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Local banker is named Career Banker of the Year

The Career Development Division (CDD), a division of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), named Bob Stachowski, Loan Officer, First National Bank of Sandoval, as their 2022 Career Banker of the Year. The award was presented at the CDD fall meeting held in Springfield, Illinois. The award is based...
SANDOVAL, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn preparing to serve up some chili

DECATUR — The Good Samaritan Inn whips up homemade meals every day for community members who need it. Next week, it will be all-hands-on-deck as the agency prepares for the annual Empty Bowl event. The fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Good...
DECATUR, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy