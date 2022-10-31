Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
YSU vs. Illinois State Saturday on WBCB
YSU (5-3, 3-2 MVFC) is on a three-game winning streak after a convincing 45-24 win over South Dakota at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 24-7 loss at North Dakota State. YSU is guided by head coach Doug Phillips...
Jambar
Football brings terror to Ice Castle
The Youngstown State University football team is now on a winning streak after being victorious in three-straight matchups, including Oct. 29 against the University of South Dakota. Senior Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for over 100 yards for the seventh time this season with 119 along with two touchdowns in the 45-24...
Fitch record-breaker makes college choice official
Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.
‘This one is huge’: YSU football team looking to stay in playoff contention this weekend
The Penguins travel to Illinois State this weekend.
Canfield stuns West Branch in regional thriller
Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.
Kennedy Catholic High School girls’ basketball preview
Kennedy Catholic returns eleven contributors from last year's state runner up team.
ysnlive.com
NOTHING AMATO WITH THE TIGERS
WELLSVILLE OH- The Tigers of Wellsville are one of the most successful volleyball teams you’ll find in our area. The Tigers are now owners of three straight district championships. They have a huge mix of great defense, rhythm in their setting, and powerful hitters who can put calls away at a moment’s notice. One of Wellsville’s biggest threats at the net is senior Alana Amato.
Youngstown mom and daughter venture into entrepreneurship together
Aurielle Irizarry and Amari Washington are the founders of Mommy and Me Lemonade.
Jambar
Bugs in Beecher
Youngstown State University students have complained about an uptick in cockroaches and pests in classrooms and campus buildings, specifically Ward Beecher Hall. Sean Giblin, the assistant director of environmental and occupational health and safety, said YSU hires exterminators regularly to address any campus pest problems. “We have a contractor who...
27 First News
Ready for the early sunset? How early it will set next week
The time change is this coming weekend. This is the time of the year where we move back our clocks and the sunset and sunrise both slide back one hour starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. When does the time change this fall?. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM. North Korea has added to its barrage of recent weapons tests, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. An affidavit alleges that Yerkey...
WFMJ.com
Black Votes Matter bus tour rolls into Youngstown
The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour made stops as it traveled through Youngstown to bring attention to the importance of early voting and voting for Tuesday's election. 21 News caught up with the national tour that is traveling through ten key states prior to Tuesday's election. The Black Voters Matter...
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
pshsem.com
Handel’s Ice Cream is the Best
On July 15, 1945, Handel’s Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio. Alice Handel created the ice cream franchise company. Handel’s Ice Cream has been in 10 states for 77 years. The headquarters is in Canfield, Ohio. Many people go to Handel’s because they love the ice cream, and they enjoy the workers.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
WYTV.com
Local business makes big comeback after pandemic
BOARDMAN, Oh – Agnew Lawn and Garden caters to people who love their lawns and want to make them a good part of their neighborhood. Those same people want the best equipment and Agnew’s takes pride in providing the best equipment possible at the best prices possible. Agnew...
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.
Canfield, Ellsworth Twp. road closed
This is to complete a necessary culvert replacement.
