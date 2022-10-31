ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
LINO LAKES, MN
gophersports.com

Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 4

The University of Minnesota is hosting three separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 4, as women's hockey, volleyball and men's hockey all play home games that night. Women's hockey hosts Minnesota Duluth at 6:00 p.m., while volleyball will face Michigan at 6:30 p.m. and men's hockey drops the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour

One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
