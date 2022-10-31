ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening.

According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Karen Goodman.

The sheriff’s office reports that a preliminary autopsy result shows that the cause of death was an animal attack.

Related
KFDA

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body found after train collision in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 450 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 17 […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What it takes to be an Amarillo 911 Telecommunicator

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On each emergency response call, every second counts. “Communications is the lifeblood, and the lifeblood of everything that we do,” said Capt. Jeremy Hill, Captain/911 manager, Amarillo Fire Department. Last time, we introduced you to the men and women at the AECC, the voices of Amarillo 911. “The dispatchers and call […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

