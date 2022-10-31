Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening.

According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Karen Goodman.

The sheriff’s office reports that a preliminary autopsy result shows that the cause of death was an animal attack.