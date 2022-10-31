ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Regulators designate waters off Louisiana for wind energy

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iz6L4_0itXs6EW00

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has finalized boundaries for a 174,000-acre area of the Gulf of Mexico south of Cameron Parish to serve as an offshore wind farm.

The agency also designated an area of more than 500,000 acres of gulf waters off of Galveston, Texas, for similar development.

According to BOEM, the two areas could generate enough power for three million homes. NOLA.com reports that would be enough to power not just a city the size of Houston, but also that combined with New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Congressman Troy Carter (D-Louisiana) applauded the action.

"Today’s announcement represents an important step forward for our country’s efforts to transition to clean, reliable energy," said Carter.

Carter says he wants part of the revenue from these wind farms to go back to coastal states.

"I introduced the bipartisan BREEZE Act with Congressman Steve Scalise to ensure that revenue from offshore wind projects will come back to states and important projects like coastal restoration that are currently paid for by offshore oil and gas drilling," he said.

Commercial leasing of the two areas is expected early next year.

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands

LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
LOUISIANA STATE
maritime-executive.com

First Gulf of Mexico Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Projects Finalized

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the details of the first two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes just weeks after the Biden Administration set the December date for the first lease auction off the California coast and is in keeping with the administration’s timeline for the deployment of 30 GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

'One moment can cost you the rest of your life:' Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana'. LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual "Light Walk" The LSU Student Government Association hosted an annual event called “The Light Walk”. Organizers say it is a way to get administration involved, so that students can voice their concerns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy