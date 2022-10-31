Read full article on original website
Warming this week with our best chance for rain by the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Clouds will thicken up more Wednesday and a few showers will push across the area in the late afternoon and early evening. The majority of our area will stay dry. The showers that do develop will favor the northern Midlands. Temperatures will continue to warm...
skyWACH Weather visits 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday morning the 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight!. All of the students got together to learn and talk with Josh about all things related to weather. This group of young scientists really impressed Josh...
As Daylight Saving Time comes to a close, some worry about impact to health, routine
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Love it or hate it, Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. "I like it when it gives me an extra hour. Don't like it when it takes away an hour," said Sophie Bacon, a Columbia resident. Come Sunday morning, we'll be heading back to...
Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
Midlands woman giving hundreds of dogs a second chance at life
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands woman has made it her mission to save the lives of hundreds of dogs in the area and beyond. Over the years, Bev Ryan, a foster mom with SQ Rescue, has fostered the ones who have been forgotten or left to die. Like...
Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
Business donates electric bikes to West Columbia Police Department
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — If you’re in the West Columbia area, you might see officers screaming down the streets on two wheels. It’s all because a new business is already giving back on the day of its grand opening. Pedego bikes donated two electric bikes to the West Columbia Police Department.
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
Newton Myvett named campus president for Fortis College in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fortis College in Columbia, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., has appointed Newton Myvett as campus president. Myvett will execute directly or by delegation all executive and administrative duties in connection with the operation of the college. +He will champion the college's career-focused programs while expanding its network of business and community partnerships.
Police searching for three alleged liquor store shoplifters
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying these three alleged shoplifters who took multiple liquor bottles from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on Oct. 28. The three women left the parking lot in a silver SUV. Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com...
Strong-arm robbery suspect sought by Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a strong-arm robbery suspect. Police say Terrell Carter is accused of stealing a cell phone while armed during a prearranged meeting. The crime happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the 900 block of Assembly (business...
Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
Only on WACH FOX News: Angry and hurt families looks for answers after graves desecrated
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Families are questioning why the site of a former church and graveyard has been cleared, leaving the fate of their loved ones unknown. So they reached out to WACH FOX News for answers. When we went to the site at 8909 Wilson Boulevard, in Richland...
Gamecocks address offensive criticism, Bell's lack of targets
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - As the leaves continue to change and fall around Williams-Brice Stadium, the tone around South Carolina football has seen a much faster deterioration. After elation from four straight wins and a top-25 ranking last week, fans have turned to criticism after a lackluster loss to Missouri this past weekend.
2 men sentenced to life in prison in 2019 Lexington County triple murder case
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in a Lexington County triple murder case. According to Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Jeremy S. Cornish, age 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, age 24, of Columbia, have both been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of three men which occurred during a home invasion in the St. Andrews area of Lexington County in 2019.
Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Richland Two board candidates talk several issues ahead of Election Day
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Education at the local level is one major item driving people to the polls, and in Richland County School District Two, voters had the chance to see where candidates would stand if they took on a leadership role in the district. On Nov. 2, the...
Three Sumter armed robbery suspects turns themselves in
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Three armed robbery suspects have turned themselves in, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted after meeting up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
