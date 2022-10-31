Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
Expand Your Knowledge at These Popular Museums in Boston, Massachusetts
We don't know about you, but we love museums. Not only are they excellent places to expand one's knowledge of and appreciation for people, places, events, cultures, and objects of the past and present, but there truly is something out there for everyone. For those with an affinity for art,...
Get Your Tickets for the Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
Sullivan’s Castle Island offering half-priced hot dogs through end of season
BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island announced it will be closing its doors for the season on Sunday, November 20. As a thank you to their customers, they will be offering half-priced hot dogs through their last day of the 2022 season. Sullivan’s will reopen its doors for the...
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Mikhail Baryshnikov is in Boston Off-Broadway and You Can Watch In-Person or Online
Welcome to todays world. If you can't make it to a show, the show will come to you, live and virtually in person. And this one stars Mikhail Baryshnikov. Academy Award winning Mikhail has had incredible success as a dramatic actor on stage, cinema, and television making him the most widely recognized contemporary ballet dancer of our time. Like I needed to tell you that.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
New England celebrates Veterans Day as restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes
Tuscan Brands CEO Joseph Faro shared with FOX Business how his restaurants honor America's heroes with a free meal for Veterans Day, a 12-year-old tradition.
F45 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Now Open With an Open House on Saturday
The brand new workout facility that is F45 Portsmouth in The West End Yards is about to officially open for classes! Their "soft opening" for members or folks who signed up for a two-week trial is this Saturday, November 5, 2022. F45's official opening for guests, day passes, etc. is on November 19, 2022.
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
Love Brunch? New Restaurant Cafe La Reine Just Opened in Manchester, New Hampshire
Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. For me, the perfect Saturday would look like this: I lounge around in bed before actually rising for at least 45 minutes (a luxury I don't have on weekdays with my 4am alarm!). Then I head off to my favorite brunch spot with my man, friends, or both, and indulge in a bloody Mary (spicy, of course, with extra horse radish, please!), and eggs Benedict of some kind. Who cares that it's the early afternoon? It's BRUNCH! Anything goes!
Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location
Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.
Heating costs expected to increase significantly as predictions point to colder winter
DEDHAM, Mass. — Regardless of how you heat your home, your monthly heating bills are expected to be more expensive this winter. According to the state, household heating costs this year are projected to be higher than last winter for all heating fuel sources. The cost of heating is...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban
Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
