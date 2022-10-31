Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. For me, the perfect Saturday would look like this: I lounge around in bed before actually rising for at least 45 minutes (a luxury I don't have on weekdays with my 4am alarm!). Then I head off to my favorite brunch spot with my man, friends, or both, and indulge in a bloody Mary (spicy, of course, with extra horse radish, please!), and eggs Benedict of some kind. Who cares that it's the early afternoon? It's BRUNCH! Anything goes!

