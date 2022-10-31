ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Mikhail Baryshnikov is in Boston Off-Broadway and You Can Watch In-Person or Online

Welcome to todays world. If you can't make it to a show, the show will come to you, live and virtually in person. And this one stars Mikhail Baryshnikov. Academy Award winning Mikhail has had incredible success as a dramatic actor on stage, cinema, and television making him the most widely recognized contemporary ballet dancer of our time. Like I needed to tell you that.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Love Brunch? New Restaurant Cafe La Reine Just Opened in Manchester, New Hampshire

Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. For me, the perfect Saturday would look like this: I lounge around in bed before actually rising for at least 45 minutes (a luxury I don't have on weekdays with my 4am alarm!). Then I head off to my favorite brunch spot with my man, friends, or both, and indulge in a bloody Mary (spicy, of course, with extra horse radish, please!), and eggs Benedict of some kind. Who cares that it's the early afternoon? It's BRUNCH! Anything goes!
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location

Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall

A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

