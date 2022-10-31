Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
KETV.com
Demand still heightened at Omaha metro food pantries
OMAHA, Neb. — A couple of Omaha metro food pantries are stocked with pallets and boxes, for now. Donations of food, pet food, and toiletries come in waves. An Omaha senior center started buying its own produce to give away. And a Papillion pantry says they're seeing about 65 percent more people in need this year compared to last year.
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
KETV.com
ARPA-funded improvements for Omaha city parks face city council
OMAHA, Neb. — We're getting a better idea of the improvement projects outlined for Omaha city parks. The city council will consider the first of nine projects when they meet Tuesday, Nov. 8. If approved, one of many projects will be replacing the rubber playground surface at Clarkson Park...
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
KETV.com
Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
WOWT
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 16...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
News Channel Nebraska
Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
KSNB Local4
A few warm days before the rain arrives
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After one of the nicest Halloween’s we’ve had in recent memory, the mild weather will carry over at least for the first three day’s of November before a dynamic storm system impacts the interior part of the country by the end of the week into the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild and dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s both days with an 80 degree reading possible somewhere.
KETV.com
Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: What you need to know for the game, including where to stream, tickets and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak against Minnesota on Saturday. Mickey Joseph and Nebraska (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) will be hosting the Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) in the program's second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West opponent. NU has lost...
KETV.com
Quarterback Casey Thompson is a 'game-time decision' for Nebraska's game against Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said quarterback Casey Thompson is a "game-time decision" for Saturday's game. The Huskers host Minnesota at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Joseph said QB Casey Thompson took some reps in practice Wednesday, but said back-up Chubba Purdy took the most reps.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
KETV.com
Registration open for Salvation Army's annual 'Turkeyfest'
OMAHA, Neb. — Your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13% more this year compared to 2021. As a result, the Salvation Army expects its annual Turkeyfest to reach more households. The organization said it's seeing the needs increase across the board — from rent and utility assistance, to people...
Comments / 0