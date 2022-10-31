Read full article on original website
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
Report: AEW’s Reaction To Shinsuke Nakamura NOAH Match
With WWE allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year, NOAH was concerned about how AEW would react. The announcement, referred to as a “miracle” by Nakamura, became a talking point amongst many, especially given the situation between Karl Anderson and NJPW.
WWE Confirms Investigation On Vince McMahon Is Over
UPDATE: A new report has revealed what the conclusion of the investigation means for a potential Vince McMahon WWE return – read more at this link. WWE is still feeling the effects of an article published by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, lobbying allegations against then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
New Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced a new championship match for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw show, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who made their return to the show during the opening segment, defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Jim Ross Shares Health Update, Confirms AEW Rampage Status
AEW’s Jim Ross recently provided an update on his first wound care appointment, showing a photo of the progress he’s made. In late 2021, Jim Ross stepped away from the AEW commentary desk while undergoing treatment for his skin cancer. JR later announced that he was cancer free,...
NXT Tag Team Championship Match With Unlikely Team Challenging Set For Tonight
Tonight’s WWE NXT kicked off with an NXT Tag Team Championship match being booked, with a pair of unlikely challengers!. To kick off tonight’s NXT, Bron Breakker took to the ring however was promptly interrupted by Pretty Deadly. Inquiring as to where their championship celebration was, they were...
Wrestling World Reacts To Surprise Return On AEW Dynamite
When tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 2) revealed the mystery opponent for Chris Jericho revealed himself, the crowd and social media erupted. Now reactions to the return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite have been pouring in, in no small part from Cabana’s peers. Several members of the Dark...
AEW Star Switches Factions
There have been several changes to AEW factions this week, with the latest occurring on the November 2 edition of Dynamite. On the show, Cole Karter, previously aligned with The Factory, sided with the group of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. Karter, dressed as Sting, attacked Darby Allin...
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
Konnan Believes Top AEW Star May Not Be Invested In Wrestling
Wrestling veteran Konnan has suggested that a top AEW name may not be fully invested in professional wrestling. Konnan has made a number of appearances for AEW, previously supporting AEW’s Santana and Ortiz. On the latest episode of Keeping It 100, Konnan and his co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe...
Top NJPW Star Returns To AEW As Orange Cassidy’s Dream Opponent
NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata made his return to All Elite Wrestling on tonight’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against both Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a three-way match. The match came attached with a stipulation,...
PHOTO: WWE Stars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Crown Jewel
With Crown Jewel just days away on November 5, WWE names are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the event. Bayley has shared a photo to her Twitter account marking her arrival alongside Damage CTRL stable mates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Captioned simply with “WSUP IDIOTS,” IYO...
Five WWE NXT Stars Released
Per PWInsider, the following names have been released from NXT:. We will continue to update the list if more names are added.
WWE To Break Royal Rumble Record In 2023
It has been projected that WWE will break a huge record with the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. There is already some buzz surrounding the January 28 show. While Royal Rumble events are always highly anticipated, the 2023 show will be the first under the Triple H regime, following Triple H becoming the WWE Chief Content Officer in July.
Current WWE Star Returning To Independent Name?
The old Vince McMahon WWE regime had installed a new edict during the last year, which saw WWE opt against using names that wrestlers had used prior to signing with the company, and also opting against using wrestlers’ real names. Since the change in regime, the stance on using...
WWE Hall Of Famer Paid $3 Million For Crown Jewel Match?
A WWE Hall of Famer has been revealed to have been paid $3 million for a Crown Jewel match. WWE Crown Jewel has become a destination event for the company, in which the top stars and legends perform for one of the highest grossing events of the calendar year. The...
AEW Star Describes Expanding Roster As “Tiring”
An AEW star has commented that they liked the roster better “when there wasn’t as many people.” Find out what else he said!. Orange Cassidy has commented on the expanding size of the AEW roster as one of the originals in the company. As an AEW original,...
