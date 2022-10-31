Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
wrestletalk.com
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
tjrwrestling.net
Crown Jewel Will See WWE Referee Make History
Crown Jewel is on the horizon for WWE and the event held in Saudi Arabia will see one of the company’s official break new ground. WWE’s huge events in Saudi Arabia are great money generators for the company but they have not come without controversy. Many onlookers have accused the Saudi Arabian government of ‘sports washing’ – using sports and other entertainment events to gloss over the poor human rights record in the country, which includes poor treatment of women.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Releases 5 NXT Stars
After years of mass releases WWE has seemingly been in recruitment mode as of late, now it’s being reported that five NXT stars have been released from the company. According to PWInsider.com the following names are no longer with the company:. -Bodhi Hayward. -Sloane Jacobs. -Erica Yan. -Damaris Griffin.
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Rule Apparently Scrapped By WWE
Following Monday Night Raw, it now looks like a rule previously dictated by the Vince McMahon regime has been scrapped. Vince McMahon was known for his strict rules about things that might not seem so bad to fans. Championship opportunities replaced title shots in McMahon’s verbiage, belts were only for holding trousers up, WWE Superstars frequently had their names changed, and referees had been nameless for years all at the direction of McMahon.
