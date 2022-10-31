ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
BAYVILLE, NY
News 12

Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers

Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in Bohemia while smoking a cigarette in his backyard, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. outside of 605 Smithtown Ave. just off of Sunrise Highway, according to authorities. Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says it may have been two individuals with a...
BOHEMIA, NY

