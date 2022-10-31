Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island
Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Police: Man arrested for displaying handgun, 2 robberies in Riverhead
Matthew Pittman, 21, is facing more than a dozen charges.
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
News 12
Police: Greenwich woman stole $1,780 from fund of child who died from brain cancer
A Greenwich woman stole nearly $2,000 in gift cards donated to a family of a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer, police say. Stephanie Fox, 37, of Greenwich, created a website to help facilitate donations for the family who recently lost their son. Police say Fox took the gift...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Arrangements set for 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over weekend
The wake for Xavier Fernandez will be held Nov. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7 - 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in Garnerville.
News 12
Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers
Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
News 12
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in Bohemia while smoking a cigarette in his backyard, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. outside of 605 Smithtown Ave. just off of Sunrise Highway, according to authorities. Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says it may have been two individuals with a...
‘Worst day of my life.’ Mom recalls son’s death amid legislation to prevent fatal 'frontover' crashes
Peter was playing in the driveway at his grandparents’ house in Norwalk, something he did all the time, when his grandfather pulled in, but couldn't see his grandson from the driver's seat. Peter was hit and killed.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
Family of man who died in DOC custody demands answers, closure of Rikers Island
Candles and photos sit outside the family's Washington Heights home to honor Gilberto Garcia, who died at Rikers on Monday.
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
