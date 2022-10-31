Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
weisradio.com
Nashville notes: Brad Paisley’s Dance Party to End ALZ lineup + more
Dierks Bentley and his kooky ‘90s alter-ego band, The Hot Country Knights, are among the first performers to join the lineup for Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s annual ‘90s-themed Dance Party to End ALZ. Lindsay Ell, Chrissy Metz and more stars are also on the bill. The...
Longtime ‘Hee Haw,’ Grand Ole Opry Pianist Jerry Whitehurst Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, who carved out a decades-long career as one of the most sought-after musicians in Nashville, has died. According to his obituary, Whitehurst died on Sunday (Oct. 30) at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Gerald Thomas Whitehurst on May 12, 1938, in Nashville, Whitehurst was...
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
weisradio.com
Nashville notes: Veterans Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Christmas covers & more
In honor of Veterans Day, the Country Music Hall of Fame will provide free admission to active-duty and retired armed services members and up to three guests on November 11. See the museum’s full schedule of Veterans Day programming. Nate Smith performs an acoustic rendition of his top-15 hit...
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
WKYT 27
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
travelyouman.com
List Of All The 7 Rivers In Nashville
Many folks will be going to the water now that the weather is getting warmer! We have compiled the information you will need for your next outdoor water experience with these lakes and rivers in the region, whether your family like boating, kayaking, canoeing, or simply swimming. 1. Cumberland River.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville
Animal Rescue Corps was called in to rescue dozens of animals including several exotic parrots from a west Nashville home after the owner died suddenly, and no one else was left to care for them.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
WSMV
Nashville lottery player misses Powerball jackpot by one number, wins $50K
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in Nashville was just one correct number away from winning the massive Powerball jackpot. The player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The player walked away...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
franklinis.com
Downtown Franklin Boasts Largest PumpkinFest to Date
Downtown Franklin Boasts Largest PumpkinFest to Date. FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Downtown Franklin celebrated the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ presented by FirstBank. An estimated more than 112,000 guests attended the festival which stretched along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County-produced event that is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association featured entertainment, food, vendors, and costume contests. Originally conceived to attract guests to experience the shops and ambience of downtown Franklin, PumpkinFest™ stands alongside Main Street Festival and Dickens of a Christmas as cherished annual traditions. These festivals trigger a significant economic impact for the region.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
WSMV
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
