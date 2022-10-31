Read full article on original website
Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
Popup Ice Skating Rink Coming to Perry Square this Winter
A popup ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced Thursday on Erie News Now First at 4. It will be located on the east side of the park between State St. and the fountain. The rink will have a synthetic surface...
Two Erie Sports Commission Events Honored as 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism
Sports Destination Management has announced the 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism. The Keystone State Wrestling Championship, held at the Erie Insurance Arena in March, was recognized as a Champion of Economic Impact in the mid-market category. The event generated more than $3.3 million in economic impact. Additionally,...
Jefferson Educational Society Hosts Global Summit on Education
In partnership with the United Way of Erie County, the Jefferson Educational Society hosted a discussion on education. Panelists which included Erie Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito lead the discussion on the Community School Model. The panel also talked about the Erie School District's plans for the nearly $16 million...
Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families
Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Erie City Council Approves Ordinance to Change Parking Violation Fees
The initial fine for parking at an unpaid meter in the City of Erie is now going up. Erie City Council has approved an ordinance that changes the fine rates for parking violations. For years, the city has had two types of fines for metered and odd/even parking violations. According...
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore Holds Town Hall in Erie
As candidates continue their sprint to the finish line, many more are slated to stop in Erie. 16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore (D) held a Town Hall at Blasco Library. Erie County Democratic Party Chair Dr. Jim Wertz served as moderator for the discussion on the economy. Pastore's campaign...
Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
Erie Zoo Provides Update on Accreditation Status
The Erie Zoo has been busy working to regain its accreditation over the past year, but they still don't have a timeline for when they will reapply for it. Tuesday, zoo officials accepted a $250,000 state grant to help build a family restroom, an upgrade that zoo officials said is necessary. The grant money will also be used to help reconstruct a viewing area for the African Wild Dogs. These are two things the zoo is doing to help regain accreditation.
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
16-Year-Old Boy Charged as Adult after Gun Goes Off, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl at Erie Residence
A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after a gun went off during an incident at an Erie residence on Saturday, killing a 14-year-old girl, according to police and court records. Riley Shearer, 16, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, five misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another...
Monsignor Henry Kriegel Retiring After 52 Years in Ministry With Diocese of Erie
Msgr. Henry Kriegel is retiring from the Diocese of Erie after 52 years in ministry. Serving at Saint Patrick parish for the last 12 years, Father Kriegel oversaw growth in attendance by younger families, 58 baptisms in the last year alone, and a $1.4 million restoration of the church in 2012. "It was fun bringing this grand old lady back to life because the place had really deteriorated," Kriegel said. "It was down to about 130 families, most of whom were elderly and we were able to restore the church in 2012 it's a magnificent building," he added.
A.N.N.A. Shelter Seeks Answers After Pregnant Dog was Shot
The A.N.N.A. Shelter Animal Cruelty Division is seeking answers after retrieving the body of a dead dog in a wooded area in Conneaut Creek. After an investigation and necropsy was preformed by the shelter's veterinarian staff, the cause of death was determined to be a single gun shot wound to head at close range.
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
