WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
WWE Confirms Investigation On Vince McMahon Is Over
UPDATE: A new report has revealed what the conclusion of the investigation means for a potential Vince McMahon WWE return – read more at this link. WWE is still feeling the effects of an article published by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, lobbying allegations against then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Addresses Rumors WWE Attempted To Cancel Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator has addressed rumors that WWE attempted to cancel their show. Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring has taken viewers behind the curtain into some of the darker stories of the wrestling business. For over three seasons and covering the stories of legends such...
Were Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Backstage At AEW Dynamite November 2?
Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on October 26 included a mysterious vignette of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, fuelling speculation about the stars’ returns. It was previously reported per PWInsider that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at the October 26 taping. Were the Young Bucks backstage at AEW Dynamite on November 2?
Backstage Reaction To Rick Ross AEW Dynamite Appearance Revealed
The backstage reaction to rapper Rick Ross’ AEW Dynamite appearance has been revealed. The November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite featured plenty of high profile names from in and out of wrestling appearing throughout the show. From the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to the return...
AEW Veteran Calls Out Young Talent For Not Taking Advice
AEW’s ‘Daddy Ass’ Billy Gunn has called out younger talent for not taking advice from wrestling veterans backstage. Road Dogg’s ‘Oh You Didn’t Know‘ podcast has posted a clip today from Gunn’s previous podcast appearance back in June featuring Gunn commenting on the work ethics of younger wrestlers.
There Is More To The Story On Latest WWE Release?
There is apparently more to the story for one of WWE’s latest releases. As previously reported, WWE announced five releases from their NXT brand earlier today. Among those released was Bodhi Hayward who was part of the Chase University group with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on NXT television.
Wrestling World Reacts To Surprise Return On AEW Dynamite
When tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 2) revealed the mystery opponent for Chris Jericho revealed himself, the crowd and social media erupted. Now reactions to the return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite have been pouring in, in no small part from Cabana’s peers. Several members of the Dark...
Report: AEW’s Reaction To Shinsuke Nakamura NOAH Match
With WWE allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year, NOAH was concerned about how AEW would react. The announcement, referred to as a “miracle” by Nakamura, became a talking point amongst many, especially given the situation between Karl Anderson and NJPW.
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton Return Revealed
WWE’s original plans for Randy Orton when he makes his return to TV from a severe back injury have been revealed. Orton has been absent from WWE since May 2022, and as of now isn’t expected back until sometime in 2023. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, WWE’s plan...
Top NJPW Star Returns To AEW As Orange Cassidy’s Dream Opponent
NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata made his return to All Elite Wrestling on tonight’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against both Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a three-way match. The match came attached with a stipulation,...
New Championship Match Announced For AEW Full Gear
AEW has announced an interim AEW Women’s World Championship match for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. Toni Storm currently reigns as the interim AEW Women’s World Champion due to the injury to current champion Thunder Rosa, winning the title in a four-way at All Out against Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.
AEW Star Switches Factions
There have been several changes to AEW factions this week, with the latest occurring on the November 2 edition of Dynamite. On the show, Cole Karter, previously aligned with The Factory, sided with the group of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. Karter, dressed as Sting, attacked Darby Allin...
Konnan Believes Top AEW Star May Not Be Invested In Wrestling
Wrestling veteran Konnan has suggested that a top AEW name may not be fully invested in professional wrestling. Konnan has made a number of appearances for AEW, previously supporting AEW’s Santana and Ortiz. On the latest episode of Keeping It 100, Konnan and his co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe...
Match Card Announced For November 4 AEW Rampage
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, multiple big matches were announced for Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, New Jersey. A championship dream match was made for Orange Cassidy’s AEW All Atlantic Championship. After defending the title in a three-way against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus, Cassidy...
WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Shocking AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer who recently departed the company made his shocking AEW debut on tonight’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show kicked off with the grudge match between Darby Allin and Jay Lethal following weeks of animosity between the two, with Lethal saying that he knows a man who knows Darby’s weakness.
