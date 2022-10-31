ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPf9T_0itXqfmA00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Atlanta Sept. 1, 2022. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer.

If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit into the alleged crime, also released Monday, revealed new insight into the attack that took place in the early morning hours Friday. It said that DePape told police officers during an interview that after he found Speaker Pelosi, if she told the “truth,” he planned to let her go, but that if she “lied,” he was planning to break “her kneecaps.”

DePape told San Francisco police department officers during that interview he “was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth,’” according to the affidavit.

DePape allegedly told SFPD that “by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

He also “explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to” him, according to the FBI affidavit. That individual was not identified.

Federal charges

DOJ is charging DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties. The first charge would come with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison while the second would come with a maximum 20-year sentence, if he’s convicted.

These charges are separate from the state criminal charges DePape faces in San Francisco , which include attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

The FBI affidavit released Monday reveals that during an interview with an SFPD officer inside an ambulance on the way to the hospital, Paul Pelosi said he was asleep when DePape came into his bedroom and said he wanted to talk to “Nancy.”

“When Pelosi told him that Nancy was not there, [DePape] stated that he would sit and wait. Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days and then [DePape] reiterated that he would wait,” according to the affidavit’s summary of Paul Pelosi’s ambulance interview. “Pelosi was able to go into the bathroom, which is when he was able to call 9- 1-1.”

During DePape’s interview with SFPD on Friday, he allegedly told investigators that he “broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer.”

DePape allegedly told investigators that after he woke up Paul Pelosi and asked to see Speaker Pelosi, that Paul “Pelosi asked how they could resolve the situation, and what [DePape] wanted to do.”

“[DePape] stated he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that [DePape] could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence,” according to the affidavit’s summary of DePape’s police interview.

After Paul Pelosi was able to get to a phone and call 911, DePape allegedly told police he decided not to leave the Pelosi house “because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender.”

DePape told police during the interview that Paul Pelosi ran to open the front door after police arrived at the house. Paul Pelosi then grabbed onto the hammer DePape was holding, after which point DePape told police he “did not plan to surrender and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi.”

Police response

Police officers responding to the 911 call arrived at 2:31 a.m. Friday morning. They then allegedly saw DePape pull the hammer away from Paul Pelosi and hit Paul Pelosi in the head, according to the affidavit.

San Francisco officers then immediately went inside the house to restrain DePape.

The officers allegedly “recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence” as well as a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves and a journal in DePape’s backpack, according to the affidavit.

Speaker Pelosi said in a written statement released Saturday night that Paul Pelosi’s “condition continues to improve” during his hospitalization and treatment.

“​​Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Speaker Pelosi wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

One day after the alleged break-in and assault, on Saturday, law enforcement officers spoke with the owner of a garage in Richmond, California where DePape has lived for the past two years, according to the affidavit.

After getting a federal search warrant, law enforcement officers seized two hammers, a sword and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves from the garage. The agents also allegedly found Department of Motor Vehicles paperwork, Internal Revenue Service letters and Paypal credit cards that belonged to DePape in the garage, according to the affidavit.

Richmond is about 19 miles away from San Francisco.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Georgia Recorder

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is wrong to suggest that there is a correlation between voter turnout and voter suppression because suppression is about barriers,” she said. “If […] The post Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Georgia Recorder

Affirmative action supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The onset of rain did not deter students and supporters of affirmative action from protesting Monday morning outside the U.S. Supreme Court while justices considered two cases that could reshape the college admissions process. “It’s not a secret that if you eliminated race conscious policies, it would further diminish the number of students of color […] The post Affirmative action supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abrams, Kemp pitch vastly different visions for state in first debate of 2022 rematch

Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams met on the debate stage Monday night for the first time in their closely watched rematch as a record number of voters turned out for the first day of early voting. The Republican incumbent touted his record and emphasized the strength of the state’s economy coming out of […] The post Abrams, Kemp pitch vastly different visions for state in first debate of 2022 rematch appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NEVADA STATE
Georgia Recorder

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court; 20,000 Georgians still protected

This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.  WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. About […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court; 20,000 Georgians still protected appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Recorder

Georgia poll finds party affiliation best predictor of feelings about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

When Danny Randle graduated from Clark Atlanta University five years ago, he had big dreams for his future, but he quickly learned that would not be as easy as he planned. Randle started a graphic design company, but with $80,000 of student loan debt, goals like growing his business and buying his first home seem […] The post Georgia poll finds party affiliation best predictor of feelings about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Recorder

Poll finds most Georgia voters favor casinos, online sports betting support comes up short

In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court opened the spigot to the $165 billion U.S. sports betting industry by allowing states to legalize online sports gambling as legislatures pressed for ways to close budget gaps. Revenue from taxes from online betting has flowed into the treasuries of 22 states, including Georgia’s neighbor Tennessee, which has […] The post Poll finds most Georgia voters favor casinos, online sports betting support comes up short appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ILLINOIS STATE
Georgia Recorder

UPDATED: Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

This post was updated October 6 with a full write-through. WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in […] The post UPDATED: Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

Court witnesses debate role of exceptions in Georgia abortion law; judge’s decision to come later

Health care providers at the center of a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s six-week abortion ban say the new law has limited their ability to care for patients whose wellbeing may be at risk.  But attorneys for the state invited out-of-state medical providers – including a Texas obstetrician and gynecologist whose credibility was questioned by a Florida […] The post Court witnesses debate role of exceptions in Georgia abortion law; judge’s decision to come later appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Supreme Court hears coastal spaceport case with local public ballot initiatives at stake

On Thursday, Camden County argued in front of the Georgia Supreme Court that a local probate judge shouldn’t have ordered a referendum election allowing residents to nix plans for a coastal spaceport. For most of the hour-long hearing, justices questioned attorneys for the probate court judge, county, and the citizens behind the initial lawsuit opposing […] The post Georgia Supreme Court hears coastal spaceport case with local public ballot initiatives at stake appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PORTLAND, OR
Georgia Recorder

Abrams, Kemp sharpen attacks on abortion, crime in last debate before midterm election

Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over abortion access and other key issues in the last debate before Georgia voters finish casting their ballots in this year’s midterm election. Most notably, a lengthy exchange during WSB-TV’s debate led to the most substantive discussion on the issue of abortion between two candidates who hold […] The post Abrams, Kemp sharpen attacks on abortion, crime in last debate before midterm election appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket

Despite political headwinds favoring Republicans, freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock has outshined his Democratic ticket-mates and remained neck-and-neck with Republican candidate Herschel Walker. A new statewide poll of likely voters paid for by the Georgia News Collaborative and conducted by the University of Georgia finds Warnock with a slight lead and picking up steam with key […] The post Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Brian Kemp’s brand of Republican no longer plays on national stage

Time and again on the campaign trail, Gov. Brian Kemp has made it clear that he sees his mission as two-fold, “to make sure Stacey Abrams ain’t gonna be our governor — or the next president.” It’s an effective bit of rhetoric, testament to the Republicans’ strategy of treating Abrams not as another state-level politician […] The post Bookman: Brian Kemp’s brand of Republican no longer plays on national stage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico and the […] The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
962
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy